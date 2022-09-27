Navratri 2022 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda | Malpua for bhog

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. Navratri started on September 26 and will go on till October 5. Translating to nine nights, Navratri worships Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Celebrated in most of the states of India in various names and rituals, Navratri is one of the largest Hindu festivals of the country. People come back home to spend these ten days with their families, friends, enar and dear ones. The streets deck up in colours and lights and people deck up in new clothes. Goddess Durga’s return to her maternal house with her four children – Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartik is celebrated.

Navratri is also the time of the year when the special dishes are prepared at home. Some people keep fast during this time and do not eat food containing onion or garlic. Women fast and offer their puja to the goddess to seek her blessings for their families. During this time, lip-smacking desserts are also prepared at home to be relished with everyone. Malpua is one such dish which is unanimously loved by everyone, and is considered apt for a festive evening.

Here’s a super easy recipe of preparing malpua at home by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Take a look:

Ingredients:

¼ cup reduced milk

300 grams sugar

30 grams refined flour

Milk, as required

500 gms ghee to fry

Crushed pistachios for garnish

For the sugar syrup

300 gms sugar

1 cup water

A few strands of saffron dissolved in 1 tbsp milk

Method:

In a bowl, take reduced milk, sugar, refined flour and milk and whisk to a fine batter. Set it aside for around 3 hours. Meanwhile, prepare the sugar syrup by mixing sugar and equal amounts of water in a pan. Add saffron and let it cook. To prepare malpua, heat ghee in a pan and add the batter to it. Pour ghee on both sides and fry it. Then drain it in sugar syrup. Garnish with crushed pistachios and serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)