Navratri 2022: Special chana recipe to make your festive evenings better

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. And so is the range of lip-smacking dishes. Navratri is that time of the year when people get back home to spend the festival with their friends and families. The ten-day festival worships the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Literally translating to nine nights, Navratri is celebrated all across the country. While Gujarat celebrates Navratri, West Bengal celebrates Durga Puja during this time. Streets and homes deck up in colours and lights, people wear new clothes and spend their evenings pandal hopping and worshipping the goddess. People also keep fast during the day to offer their puja to the goddess and seek her blessings for their family.

During Navratri, women keep fast. Chana is a great dish to have during Navratri vrat. Loaded with nutrients, chana or chick peas also come with multiple health benefits. It helps in regulating the weight and the blood sugar of the body. It also helps in boosting digestion, promoting brain health and alleviating the risk of chronic diseases. We have curated an easy recipe of Kala Chana that is apt for Navratri evenings. This dish can be relished with friends, families, near and dear ones. Take a look:

Ingredients:

1 cup dried black chickpeas (kale chane) boiled

1 tablespoon ghee

½ teaspoon cumin (jeera) powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

Fresh coriander sprigs for garnishing

Puris for serving

Method:

In a nonstick pan, add ghee and add cumin powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder and saute for a minute. Then add black chick peas, salt and garam masala mix and cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve with hot puris.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)