Overnight and baked oats for all the snuggly winter mornings at home. Recipes inside

Spending the winter morning at home? This is the season of bringing out all the books left unread, watching all the movies paused at intermission, and catching up on all the gossip with your best friends. This is also the time when you want to just be lazy with a blanket and a bowl of your comfort food in hand. What's easier and more comfortable than going back to the old favourites and also the most searched recipes, according to Google – baked oats and overnight oats?

We have curated the recipes of baked and overnight oats which are easiest to make and are also treats for taste buds.

Overnight Oats:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tsp hemp seeds

1 tsp flax seeds

1 tsp chia seeds

3/4 cup plant milk

1 1/2 Tbsp cacao powder

1 Tbsp honey

Method: Shake all the ingredients together and mix it well, and put it inside a mason jar. Refrigerate the mix overnight and relish it in the morning as a healthy and tasty breakfast.

(Recipe: Tori, Instagram/@simpleats_ny)

Benefits: Overnight Oats offer a range of nutrients. They are rich in fibre and protein content and are also loaded with vitamins and minerals, such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc.

Baked Oats:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (45g) oat flour

20g protein of choice

1 tsp matcha powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup plant milk/water

Optional flavour drops

Method: Pre-heat the oven to 190C/375F. Mix all the ingredients properly and pour it in a baking dish. Bake the mix in the oven for around 15 minutes. Garnish the dish and serve.

(Recipe: Elle, Instagram/@bites.by.bean)

Benefits: Baked Oats make for an extremely easy, healthy and tasty breakfast. Oats are rich in nutrients, fibre and antioxidants. They help in controlling cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body

