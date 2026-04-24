Quick Moonglet Recipe: High-Protein Moong Dal Omelette With Fresh Vegetables and Spices

Busy mornings become much easier with a breakfast that looks colourful, cooks quickly, and keeps the plate interesting. Moonglet, also called moong dal omelette, has become a trending high-protein breakfast because it combines soaked moong dal, vegetables, and simple spices in one fluffy and flavourful dish. Quick Moonglet Recipe (Freepik)

Ground moong dal creates a smooth batter that turns soft inside and slightly crisp on the outside after cooking. Chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chilli, and capsicum add freshness, crunch, and a bright summer taste. Mint chutney, coconut chutney, or fresh curd on the side makes the moonglet feel even lighter during hot days.

Moong dal naturally contains protein, fibre, iron, and several important nutrients. A serving of moonglet gives more protein than many regular breakfast dishes made with refined flour. Moong dal is also easier to digest than many other dals, making this vegetarian omelette suitable for both children and adults.

Unlike a regular omelette, moonglet does not use eggs. Unlike besan chilla, it has a softer and fluffier texture because the soaked moong dal creates a thicker batter. Fresh vegetables and herbs add flavour without needing sugar or heavy sauces. Jaggery-free green chutney, avocado spread, or plain yogurt can be used as healthier side options.