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    Quick Moonglet Recipe: High-Protein Moong Dal Omelette With Fresh Vegetables and Spices

    Moonglet is a protein-rich moong dal omelette made with vegetables and spices for a quick and healthy Indian breakfast.

    Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 10:37 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Busy mornings become much easier with a breakfast that looks colourful, cooks quickly, and keeps the plate interesting. Moonglet, also called moong dal omelette, has become a trending high-protein breakfast because it combines soaked moong dal, vegetables, and simple spices in one fluffy and flavourful dish.

    Quick Moonglet Recipe (Freepik)
    Quick Moonglet Recipe (Freepik)

    Ground moong dal creates a smooth batter that turns soft inside and slightly crisp on the outside after cooking. Chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chilli, and capsicum add freshness, crunch, and a bright summer taste. Mint chutney, coconut chutney, or fresh curd on the side makes the moonglet feel even lighter during hot days.

    Moong dal naturally contains protein, fibre, iron, and several important nutrients. A serving of moonglet gives more protein than many regular breakfast dishes made with refined flour. Moong dal is also easier to digest than many other dals, making this vegetarian omelette suitable for both children and adults.

    Unlike a regular omelette, moonglet does not use eggs. Unlike besan chilla, it has a softer and fluffier texture because the soaked moong dal creates a thicker batter. Fresh vegetables and herbs add flavour without needing sugar or heavy sauces. Jaggery-free green chutney, avocado spread, or plain yogurt can be used as healthier side options.

    How Moonglet is Different from an Omelette and Besan Chilla

    Moonglet

    Egg Omelette

    Besan Chilla

    Made with soaked moong dal

    Made with eggs

    Made with gram flour

    Completely vegetarian

    Not vegetarian

    Vegetarian

    Rich in protein and fibre

    Rich in protein

    Moderate protein

    Soft inside with slightly crisp edges

    Soft and fluffy

    Slightly dense texture

    Mild earthy flavour from moong dal

    Rich egg flavour

    Nutty gram flour flavour

    Easier to digest for many people

    May not suit everyone

    Slightly heavier than moonglet

    Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 4 hours soaking + 10 minutes preparation
    • Cook Time: 15 minutes
    • Servings: 2
    • Calories: 220–260 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy
    • Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and plant-based nutrients
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Fluffy Moonglet with Fresh Vegetables and Summer Flavours

    Golden moonglet cooked with chopped vegetables has a soft centre and lightly crisp edges. Onion, tomato, coriander, and capsicum add freshness, while green chilli and black pepper bring a gentle spice. Lemon juice and mint make the flavour lighter and more refreshing, making this moong dal omelette suitable for summer breakfasts.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup yellow moong dal
    • 1/4 cup water for grinding
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 small tomato, finely chopped
    • 1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped
    • 1 green chilli, finely chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon oil
    • Salt as needed

    Step-by-Step Method

    1. Wash the moong dal well and soak it in water for 4 hours. Drain the water and transfer the dal to a blender.
    2. Add 1/4 cup water and blend the dal into a smooth and slightly thick batter. Transfer it to a bowl.
    3. Add onion, tomato, capsicum, green chilli, coriander, mint, cumin powder, turmeric, black pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Mix everything well.
    4. Add baking soda just before cooking and mix gently. This helps make the moonglet softer and fluffier.
    5. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it gently into a thick circle.
    6. Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle a little oil around the edges. Flip and cook the other side until both sides become golden.
    7. Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, tomato salsa, or plain curd.

    Tips for Making the Best Moonglet Every Time

    1. Soak the moong dal long enough so the batter becomes smooth.
    2. Keep the batter slightly thick because a thin batter can break while cooking.
    3. Add baking soda only at the end for a fluffy texture.
    4. Finely chop the vegetables so they mix well into the batter.
    5. Cook on medium heat because high heat can brown the outside too quickly.
    6. A few drops of lemon juice make the moonglet taste fresher.
    7. Add grated carrot, spinach, or corn for extra colour and nutrition.
    8. Sesame seeds or crushed peanuts on top can give a nice crunch.

    Nutrients Present in This High-Protein Moonglet

    Moonglet gives a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and important minerals. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration">U.S. Food and Drug Administration, moong dal adds plant protein, while vegetables increase the amount of vitamins and antioxidants in every serving.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    240 calories

    Protein

    14 g

    Carbohydrates

    24 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Fat

    8 g

    Iron

    2.8 mg

    Calcium

    52 mg

    Potassium

    310 mg

    How Each Ingredient Adds Value to the Recipe

    Every ingredient in moonglet has its own benefit. Moong dal gives protein and fibre, while fresh vegetables and herbs make the breakfast lighter and more colourful.

    Ingredient

    Main Benefit

    Moong Dal

    Rich in protein and fibre

    Onion

    Adds flavour and natural fibre

    Tomato

    Gives vitamin C and freshness

    Capsicum

    Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C

    Coriander Leaves

    Adds freshness and minerals

    Mint Leaves

    Gives a cool flavour and helps digestion

    Lemon Juice

    Helps improve iron absorption

    FAQs

    Can moonglet be made without baking soda?

    Yes. Baking soda helps make the moonglet softer, but the recipe can still be made without it.

    Can moonglet be prepared in advance?

    Yes. The batter can be prepared and stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.

    Which side dish goes best with moonglet?

    Mint chutney, tomato chutney, plain curd, coconut chutney, or avocado dip taste good with moonglet.

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