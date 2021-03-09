Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy
- Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug and strum your happiness cords this Tuesday
While the workload towers over you this Tuesday, rant out your woes to the best couch companion – a mug of mac and cheese! Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug that is enough to set you strumming your happiness cords this Tuesday.
The mac n’ cheese is made sous-vide in a creamy, decadent cheese sauce which is prepared with mozzarella or cheddar cheese, milk and a hint of sea salt. Since it contains hidden vegetables as an added healthy bonus, mac and cheese is a winner with most families.
Check out the recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug here and thank us later:
Ingredients
½ cup Macaroni (Elbow shaped, durum wheat)
¼ cup Milk (Full fat, preferable)
3-4 tbsp Water
3-4 tbsp Del Monte Classic Mayonnaise
¼ cup Mozzarella Cheese
2 tbsp Cheddar Cheese (optional)
1 tbsp Cooking Oil
Seasoning
To taste Salt
Sprinkle of Black Pepper
Sprinkle of Chilli Flakes (more if your prefer spicy)
¼ tsp Ginger Powder
¼ tsp Onion Powder
1 tsp Fresh Basil (Chopped)
¼ tsp Dried Parsley (optional)
Method
In your favourite big mug, add the Macaroni, Milk, Water, Salt and Oil. Microwave it first for 30 seconds. Mix well. Microwave again for 30 seconds. The macaroni should double in size as it boils and covers the cup at least ¾. Give it a good mix. You can microwave it for additional 30 seconds if it’s still not cooked through.
Once the Macaroni is cooked, add in Del Monte Classic Mayo along with seasoning- pepper, ref chilli flakes, garlic powder, onion powder and dried parsley. Mix well.
Add half grated mozzarella cheese on top. Give it a mix. Now add the remaining mozzarella cheese on top alongwith some cheddar. This will form the cheesy crust on top once baked.
At full power, microwave for first 1 minute. If the cheese does not look set on top, microwave for another 30 seconds. Make sure not to burn the cheese on top.
Serve the Mac n cheese in the mug topped with some Oregano, Chilli Flakes, extra drizzle of Del Monte Classic Mayo and fresh basil leaves. Toast some Multi grain bread on the sides with butter to make it a wholesome meal.
(Recipe: Del Monte)
Which comfort food are you rooting for today?
