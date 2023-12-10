Tasty and easy-to-make cookies for your pre-Christmas cravings

What is a holiday season without a satisfying and crunchy snack, to be relished with your loved ones? As Christmas festivities approach and people take a break from their rigorous routines, it's time to relax, unwind and perhaps bake up a storm. A comfort food and highly versatile, cookies can be your companion on the go or on a lazy weekend. It's best to bake them your way, customising the ingredients as per your choice and taste. In case, you have been over-indulging this season, whole grains, fruits, nuts and seeds can give a healthy touch to your cookies and reduce your guilt a bit. (Also read: 5 low-fat halwa recipes to relish in winter)

