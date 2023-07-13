Indulging in warm, cheesy doughnuts during a rainy day is an absolute delight where as raindrops tap against the windowpane, the aroma of freshly baked doughnuts wafts through the air, inviting you to savour each delectable bite. Cheese doughnuts are a delicious variation of the classic doughnut that incorporates cheese into the dough or filling and while traditional doughnuts are typically sweet, cheese doughnuts offer a savoury twist. Transform a rainy day into a delightful culinary experience with cheese doughnut (Chef Avin Thaliath)

The crispy exterior gives way to a soft, cheesy interior that melts in your mouth, releasing a burst of savory flavours. With every bite, you're transported to a cosy haven, finding comfort in the combination of the cheesy goodness and the soothing patter of rain.

The contrasting textures and the warmth of the doughnuts bring a sense of cosiness, making the rainy day even more enjoyable. Whether enjoyed alone with a cup of hot coffee or shared with loved ones, these cheese doughnuts create moments of pure bliss, transforming a rainy day into a delightful culinary experience.

Here's a simple recipe to make cheese doughnuts -

Ingredients:

140 gms of flour

6gms of yeast

20gms of sugar

15gms of butter

1 egg

30 ml of water

2 gms of salt

Method:

Mix all the ingredients. Knead it into a dough and let it rest for about 15 mins. Flatten it out, take small pieces, roll it into balls, and fry it until golden brown.

Method for the cheese powder:

Grate about 100 gms of parmesan cheese, 2 gms of garlic powder,1 teaspoon of paprika and dry grind it. Coat the fried doughnuts with the cheese mix and enjoy!

(Recipe: Chef Avin Thaliath)

