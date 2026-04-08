Try this easy-to-make vegetarian breakfast sandwich recipe with 20g protein to start your day on a healthy note
This high-protein breakfast recipe features chickpeas, veggies, and Greek yoghurt, delivering 20g of protein. Check out the recipe here.
Protein is the building block of life. Every cell in the human body contains protein; moreover, you need it in your diet to help your body repair cells and make new ones. However, when it comes to consuming it through whole foods, if you are a vegetarian, it becomes a balancing act between hitting protein targets and staying within a calorie deficit.
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Protein-rich breakfast sandwich
There are very few vegetarian options that are protein-rich, and many don't meet the targets without you overeating, causing bloating or digestive issues. To address this common issue, Shivani, a Canada-based content creator, shared an easy, high-protein breakfast recipe. It is tasty, easy to make, and packs 20g of protein.
Sharing the recipe on Instagram on March 24, Shivani wrote in the caption, “This is one of my go-to options. Easy filling high-protein breakfast.” Here's the recipe she shared:
Ingredients
100g boiled chickpeas
Chopped onions
Chopped cucumber
Grated carrot
Cilantro
50g Greek yoghurt
Chilli powder
Salt
Chilli oil (optional)
High protein bread
Method
- Add boiled chickpeas to a bowl and start by mashing them slightly.
- Once done, add all the chopped vegetables, including onions, cucumber, and carrot, to the bowl.
- Add the Greek yoghurt and cilantro to this mixture. Now add salt, chilli powder, and chilli oil to the mix, to your taste. Combine everything well.
- Take this spread and apply it well between bread slices
- Toast until golden brown and crispy, and enjoy with any condiment of your choice.
How much protein does one need daily?
As per the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for an adult with a healthy weight, the daily protein intake is a modest 0.75 to 0.8 g of protein per kilogram of body weight. That's about 45g a day for a 60kg woman and 55g a day for a 75kg man. For a 50-year-old woman who weighs 63.5 kg and is sedentary (doesn't exercise), that translates to 53 grams of protein per day, as per Harvard Health.
The RDA is the amount of a nutrient you need to meet your basic nutritional requirements. In a sense, it's the minimum amount you need to keep from getting sick — not the specific amount you are supposed to eat every day.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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