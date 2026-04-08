Try this easy-to-make vegetarian breakfast sandwich recipe with 20g protein to start your day on a healthy note

Sharing the recipe on Instagram on March 24, Shivani wrote in the caption, “This is one of my go-to options. Easy filling high-protein breakfast .” Here's the recipe she shared:

There are very few vegetarian options that are protein-rich, and many don't meet the targets without you overeating, causing bloating or digestive issues . To address this common issue, Shivani, a Canada-based content creator, shared an easy, high-protein breakfast recipe. It is tasty, easy to make, and packs 20g of protein.

Protein is the building block of life. Every cell in the human body contains protein; moreover, you need it in your diet to help your body repair cells and make new ones. However, when it comes to consuming it through whole foods, if you are a vegetarian, it becomes a balancing act between hitting protein targets and staying within a calorie deficit.

Ingredients 100g boiled chickpeas

Chopped onions

Chopped cucumber

Grated carrot

Cilantro

50g Greek yoghurt

Chilli powder

Salt

Chilli oil (optional)

High protein bread

Method Add boiled chickpeas to a bowl and start by mashing them slightly. Once done, add all the chopped vegetables, including onions, cucumber, and carrot, to the bowl. Add the Greek yoghurt and cilantro to this mixture. Now add salt, chilli powder, and chilli oil to the mix, to your taste. Combine everything well. Take this spread and apply it well between bread slices Toast until golden brown and crispy, and enjoy with any condiment of your choice. How much protein does one need daily? As per the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for an adult with a healthy weight, the daily protein intake is a modest 0.75 to 0.8 g of protein per kilogram of body weight. That's about 45g a day for a 60kg woman and 55g a day for a 75kg man. For a 50-year-old woman who weighs 63.5 kg and is sedentary (doesn't exercise), that translates to 53 grams of protein per day, as per Harvard Health.

The RDA is the amount of a nutrient you need to meet your basic nutritional requirements. In a sense, it's the minimum amount you need to keep from getting sick — not the specific amount you are supposed to eat every day.

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