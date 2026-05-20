Try This High-Protein Egg Salad With Mustard Dressing For A Healthy Summer Lunch

High-protein boiled egg salad combines eggs, lettuce, cucumber, onions, and mustard dressing to create a low-carb salad with creamy texture, vibrant colours, and balanced savoury flavour. Egg salads became popular in many global cuisines because boiled eggs blend easily with fresh vegetables and quick dressings. High-Protein Egg Salad With Mustard Dressing (Freepik)

This lighter version focuses on mustard-based dressing instead of heavy mayonnaise, making the salad fresher and more suitable for hot weather meals. Crisp vegetables and soft boiled eggs also create contrast in texture while keeping the preparation simple and quick.

High-protein boiled egg salad with tangy mustard dressing differs from regular egg salad because it uses lighter dressing and more fresh vegetables instead of creamy sauces. Compared to classic mayonnaise-based egg salads, this version develops sharper flavour and lighter consistency while still maintaining rich protein content.

Boiled eggs provide protein and important nutrients">protein and important nutrients that support balanced meal planning and steady energy. Fresh vegetables contribute fibre, hydration">fibre, hydration, and crunch while mustard dressing adds strong flavour without making the salad excessively rich or oily.

Its creamy egg texture, crisp vegetables, and mildly tangy dressing make it suitable for lunch bowls, meal prep boxes, or light dinners. The combination of eggs, mustard, herbs, and fresh vegetables creates a healthy summer salad that feels refreshing, practical, and easy to prepare at home.