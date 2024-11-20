Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AR Rahman, Saira Banu jointly announce split: 9 expert tips to ensure a peaceful divorce, end marriage on good terms

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Nov 20, 2024 12:17 PM IST

AR Rahman announces divorce from Saira Banu after nearly 30 years of marriage. Mental health expert Michael Hakimi once shared his tips for amicable separation.

AR Rahman, the legendary musical maestro, is making headlines with the announcement of his divorce from wife, Saira Banu, after nearly three decades of marriage. The news stunned fans and the entertainment industry alike, as the couple cited emotional strain in the relationship as the reason for parting ways.

Mental health expert Michael Hakimi offers nine tips for navigating divorce amicably.
Mental health expert Michael Hakimi offers nine tips for navigating divorce amicably.

While such moments are deeply personal and challenging, they also bring to light the importance of navigating divorce with dignity and mutual respect. Separation doesn’t have to be synonymous with bitterness; with the right approach, it’s possible to end a relationship on a graceful note. (Also read: Are you in love? Study says, it can light up your brain )

Mental health professional offer guidance on navigating divorce with dignity and respect.(Pixabay)
Mental health professional offer guidance on navigating divorce with dignity and respect.(Pixabay)

Michael Hakimi, a smental health professional with over 35 years of experience and a practitioner at Loyola University Health System, offers a unique perspective on divorce. Having navigated his own separation after 20 years of marriage while maintaining a good friendship with his ex-wife, Michael underscores the importance of a harmonious divorce.

Tips to end divorce on a good note

He shares nine insightful tips to help couples part ways amicably, proving that divorce doesn’t always have to lead to animosity.

1. Strive to communicate calmly, clearly, and rationally, and take responsibility for your own actions.

2. Avoid assigning blame, pointing fingers, or rehashing past issues in your relationship.

3. When discussing sensitive topics, choose neutral public places like a cafe or restaurant where both parties are likely to behave appropriately. Refrain from consuming alcohol during such discussions.

To navigate divorce respectfully, avoid using emotions as weapons and seek therapy.(Pixabay)
To navigate divorce respectfully, avoid using emotions as weapons and seek therapy.(Pixabay)

4. Resist using hurt feelings as a tool to attack your partner. Instead, work through those emotions constructively with the help of therapy.

5. Never speak negatively about each other or discuss marital issues in front of your children. Reassure them of your love and emphasize they are not responsible for the divorce. If necessary, seek therapy to help them cope.

6. Even if your spouse becomes emotional, maintain control over your own behaviour and reactions. Staying calm can help de-escalate the situation.

7. If something you say or do upsets your spouse, try apologizing and suggest revisiting the conversation later when emotions have settled.

Calm communication and mutual respect are essential pillars for navigating peaceful divorce.(Unsplash)
Calm communication and mutual respect are essential pillars for navigating peaceful divorce.(Unsplash)

8. Seek out a skilled marriage therapist to support you through the process. A licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) or a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) with solid qualifications can be particularly helpful.

9. If disagreements arise over matters like child support, property division, or taxes, consider hiring a divorce mediator to assist in reaching a fair agreement. Research their qualifications and reviews, and select one both of you are comfortable with.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //