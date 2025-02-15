College students don't view dating as a ‘broken system’ despite massive cultural shifts over past decade: Study

Dating itself isn't 'broken', but the way relationships unfold and the expectations surrounding them have evolved significantly, according to a new study. Published in Sciencedaily.com, the study's researchers wanted to find out if for the new generation, dating is 'broken', fractured by the social isolation created by technology, pandemic lockdowns and potential partners' unrealistic expectations. Also read | Men are gutted after breakups: Study reveals they are more affected than women Studies of college students conducted a decade apart found that their ideas about romantic relationships have remained much the same, although the trajectories of their relationships have changed somewhat.

What the study found

The study, conducted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, surveyed college students in 2012 and 2022, and found that their expectations about romantic relationships remained largely the same. However, the study did reveal changes in the trajectories of relationships. For example, students in the 2022 survey were more likely to view commitment as a diverse and multifaceted process, rather than a traditional linear progression towards marriage.

Interestingly, the study also found that technology didn't play as big a role in relationship development as expected. Instead, students focused on building relationships through shared activities and social interactions.

Study leader Brian Ogolsky, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said, “College students in our study did not share this perception of dating as a broken system, despite many massive cultural shifts during this decade. Their perspectives on relationships today aren't that different from what they were 10 years ago – or even 10 years before that. Instead, young adults are taking more diverse and multifaceted pathways through romantic partnering and considering a broader range of outcomes.”

Stages of romantic relationship development

More than 250 students were surveyed, about half of whom said they had romantic partners at the time. The study identified four stages of romantic relationship development based upon participants' responses:

⦿ Flirtationship: The initial stage of attraction and flirtation

⦿ Relationship potential: The stage where individuals test the waters to see if there's potential for a relationship

⦿ Being in a relationship: The stage where partners define their relationship and establish exclusivity

⦿ Commitment or bust: The final stage where partners decide whether to commit long-term or go their separate way

