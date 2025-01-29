Men are gutted after breakups: Study reveals they are more affected than women

Generally, it is assumed that women are more emotionally invested in a relationship. When it ends, men are believed to be emotionally unaffected and unscathed from the breakup, and find it easier to moving on quickly. Men don't easily move on after breakups.(Pexels)

But, a study published in Behavioural and Brain Sciences puts forward a fresh perspective, breaking this preconceived notion of the unaffected man. As per the findings, men suffer greater emotional and psychological distress after a breakup.

It is noteworthy, as the study breaks the common stereotypes.

ALSO READ: What is solo polyamory? Strange new relationship trend that’s redefining love and commitment

Men have a weak support system

The study findings revealed that men in a way are more dependent on the romantic relationship. They turn to their partners for emotional support and intimacy.

Women, in reality, are relatively less affected when relationships end compared to men, as they have a strong support system of friends and family to rely on. Women are more open with their emotions and share them with friends and family.

Men, on the other hand, often lack such a support system because they have been conditioned to be emotionally stoic and independent. Even among their friends, they tend to play it cool rather than show their vulnerable side.

Societal norms place a very strong emphasis on men suppressing their emotions, discouraging them from seeking support or communicating their feelings openly. This is harmful for emotional processing. As a result, when a relationship ends, men are left to deal with the breakup largely on their own, making the emotional toll much heavier for them.

Relationships matter more to men as they begin to treat the relationship as the primary source of emotional support and connection because they don't have any other strong support system. The intimacy that a romantic relationship brings builds that emotional support for men.

Men are more romantic

Men believe in love at first sight and emotionally depend more in their relationships. (Pexels)

Along with this the researchers also highlighted that men are romantic. This is surprising as commonly women are deemed to be more romantic. But this study is all about breaking stereotypes and revealing the reality.

It further explained how men are more motivated to seek romantic relationships than women. They are more likely to idealize love, believe in concepts like ‘love at first sight,’ and express their feelings earlier in a relationship. Men also fall in love much faster.

Relationships benefit men more than women

The relationship brings mental and physical health benefits for men as they are less stressed, improving their overall wellbeing. Men in relationships also experience low hypertension, due to less stress.

The study pointed out that single men suffer from loneliness, depression and stress more than single women.

Due to this dependence, the study narrowed down to one of the important findings- men initiate breakups or divorces less than women. 70% of the divorces are initiated by women. Even non-marital relationships are ended by women most of the time.

The hesitation or reluctance to call quit on the relationship for men is because of the anticipated emotional cost of no emotional support and intimacy. The researchers explained that this fear sometimes even may outweigh the potential benefits of ending the relationship.

Unlike how women perceive breakups as a new phase of discovering themselves and focusing on their passion and goals, men don't see breakups as an opportunity to grow.

ALSO READ: No luck with dating? Relationship coach shares tips on how to find the best fish in the sea in 2025