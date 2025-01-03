No luck with dating? Relationship coach shares tips on how to find the best fish in the sea in 2025

Dating can sometimes feel exasperating, with frequent dead ends. Many matches seem stuck at the talking stage, and sometimes they end abruptly when the red flags trigger an ‘ick’. But all hope is not lost. It’s a new year, a fresh start, and the perfect time to change your game plan to reel in the best fish in the sea. With the right approach, dating life won’t be so sullen in 2025. Dating requires time and patience. (Shutterstock)

Dating tips for 2025:

Relationship coach Javal Bhatt on Instagram shared these tips for dating the best in 2025:

No response is a response.

Clear and stick to your intentions. Decide the timeline to commit for relationship or marriage.

Balance the time between career, health, relations and dating- work life balance.

Be a giver but never an over giver.

Be real-authentic you, no matter what even if they're hottest, intelligent or too cool, if you want to see real compatibility.

Believe in reciprocal energy and curiosity. If not there, walk away.

Go slow. Don't get physical in early stage even if you're tempted, if you don't want to get attached to wrong person and break your heart.

Don't assume, clear the things by communicating honestly and openly for what you feel want or need without blaming.

Everyone will not like you, so chill. Don't take early rejection personally on mind and stop self-doubting.

Meeting offline is damn important. Online and offline things are different. So meet offline as soon a possible to not waste each other's time.

If they ignore or ghost, don't constantly text or call. Don't bother them.

Their action is the final closure. Stop over analysing. Stop expecting.

Don't make walls around your soft heart because of past experiences with wrong people. Yeah, make boundaries but don't be rude or toxic.

If your intentions are pure, the universe is helping you to meet right person eventually.

Finding the right match

Right match is all about balancing each other's energies. (Shutterstock)

Don't give up by cursing your luck and condemning the entire sea. Finding the right match is a journey and teaches countless valuable lessons. Even the gut-wrenching heartbreaks and vain matches have something to teach.

However your dating journey was in 2024, this year has much more in store—with a little patience, introspection, and clarity about what you seek in a match. Be composed and don't stress over it.

