What is solo polyamory? Strange new relationship trend that’s redefining love and commitment

When it comes to relationships and dating, trends are evolving rapidly, especially with Gen Z finding unique ways to connect and redefine love. It’s no longer surprising to encounter fresh terms for modern relationship dynamics. While you may be familiar with concepts like polyamory, polygamy, and monogamy, have you heard about solo polyamory? Scroll down to discover everything about this intriguing new trend that’s capturing attention. (Also read: 'Flying Naked' to ‘Sleep Divorce’: 5 viral travel trends that took over 2024 ) Solo polyamory allows individuals to define love and commitment on their own terms.(Unsplash)

What is solo polyamory?

A solo polyamorist is someone who maintains multiple intimate relationships while prioritising an independent lifestyle. They don’t live with partners, share finances, or pursue traditional relationship milestones like marriage or cohabitation. This choice can be temporary or permanent, but at its core, it’s about valuing autonomy and individuality in relationships.

Solo polyamory emerges as a modern relationship trend prioritizing independence.(Freepik)

Solo polyamory is often embraced by those who think independently and challenge societal norms. It allows people to define love and commitment on their own terms, reimagining what relationships can look like beyond conventional expectations. It’s about balancing connection with personal freedom.

More females are embracing this trend

An OECD study revealed a 20 percent decline in marriage rates across 32 countries in 2020, reflecting a global shift in relationship dynamics. Closer to home, a 2023 Bumble survey found that 60 percent of Indian singles see ethical non-monogamy, including open relationships and polygamy, as the future of dating. Driving this evolution is increased female agency—financial, emotional, and sexual—reshaping the idea of commitment. Enter solo polyamory: the Captain Planet of 2025’s relationship trends, blending independence with intimacy on one’s own terms.

How to know if solo polyamory is right for you

Solo polyamory isn’t for everyone, but it might resonate if you value personal freedom alongside meaningful relationships. According to Dr. Zhana Vrangalova, a New York-based sex researcher and consultant, personality tests can provide insights into the relationship style that best fits you. Speaking to the BBC, she noted that solo polyamory might be a good fit for those who value independence while maintaining meaningful connections. It’s a relationship style that shows you don’t have to choose between love and individuality, you can have both on your own terms.