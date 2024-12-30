'Flying Naked' to ‘Sleep Divorce’: 5 viral travel trends that took over 2024

If you’ve been bitten by the travel bug this year, chances are you’ve either jumped on a few travel trends yourself or spotted them all over your social media feeds. As 2024 comes to a close and we get ready to ring in 2025, let’s take a look back at some of the most viral travel trends that had everyone packing their bags and heading out on adventures. (Also read: Villas, hidden gems and unique stays: 7 top travel trends of 2024 that redefined how we explore the world ) Check out travel trends that captured everyone’s attention in 2024.(Unsplash)

1. Gate lice

Gate lice" refers to passengers who cut lines in the hope of boarding a flight early.(Freepik)

"Gate lice" is a term used for passengers who try to sneak into lines with the hope of boarding a flight early. To combat this issue, American Airlines has announced that it will expand its new technology to more than 100 airports. The system will now audibly alert when someone tries to board before their designated group is called and will automatically deny their ticket.

2. Mattress runs

The trend, known as "mattress runs," has people booking hotel rooms just to earn free nights or accumulate status points. However, these travellers often don’t actually complete their stays, instead reserving rooms solely to rack up rewards.

3. Flying naked

"Flying naked" is a trend where passengers travel with no checked or carry-on luggage, packing only the essentials like a phone, charger, and wallet. Supporters of the trend enjoy the convenience of skipping baggage fees and avoiding the stress of finding overhead bin space. On the flip side, critics argue that the concept feels too restrictive for those who prefer to have more items on hand during their travels.

4. Seat squatters

Seat squatters trend sparked debate among airline passengers on social media.(Freepik)

The term "seat squatters" refers to airline passengers who take seats not assigned to them, aiming to score a better spot without paying additional fees. This trend has gained traction on social media, with travellers sharing stories of encountering these individuals and sometimes confronting them over the situation.

5. Sleep divorce

'Sleep divorce' is a rising trend as couples prioritise better sleep during vacations. (Freepik)

"Sleep divorce," where couples opt to sleep separately for better sleep quality, is becoming increasingly popular, especially during vacations. According to Hilton's 2025 Trends report, 63% of travellers say they sleep better alone, while 37% prefer separate beds when travelling with their partners.