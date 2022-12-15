Holiday season: Tips to keep things exciting in a long-distance relationship

The holiday season is here and it's that time of the year when people plan long vacations, movie dates, eat out and also spend quality time with their special someone. As countdown to Christmas begins and New Year is round the corner, festivity is in the air and it is only natural for those who are not able to meet their partners or spouses around this time to feel a bit disappointed. Long distance relationships can be challenging no doubt but one can always find a way to keep the spark alive and make things exciting even while being miles apart. (Also read: Shilpa, Apurva Agnihotri become parents after 18 years of marriage; Pluses and minuses of parenting after 40)

“New Year’s and Christmas are one of the most beautiful times of the year and we see people coming together for holidays, travel and even weddings. For couples who are in long-distance relationships, this can be quite challenging as long-distance relationships are already demanding and it takes a big amount of mutual trust, patience, and compromise to manage. However, to keep things happy and exciting, long-distance couples can definitely incorporate some shared interests or to ensure the spark is always alive," says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India, Gleeden - an extramarital dating app.

If you are an LDR couple, here are some of the top ideas that will keep things exciting between you:

Virtual movie nights

A classic idea for long distance relationships is watching your favourite movie, a new series or even sports events together. It is said distance makes one grow fonder but spending time like this together will help you rebuild the connection.

Flirting through texts

Flirting and cheesy conversations are bound to make anyone go weak and for couples in long-distance relationships is a guaranteed way to add the thrill. Whether this is just texting or even sexting, make sure you let your partner know they are the most special person for you!

Shower them with gifts

Let your partner know how much they mean to you with gifts and special gestures. Get them that sexy outfit for the parties they plan to attend or deliver the yummiest dessert in town. Every small action goes a long way when it comes to long-distance relationships.

Get intimate

Couples require a sense of intimacy not just sexual but also emotional in order to stay deeply connected with their partners. Get on a virtual date and share your favourite Christmas stories or memories and exchange the best times you've had. You can add some spice by taking this ahead with phone sex or other ways that may work for you both. Remember, consent is an absolute requirement and do not do anything your partner is not comfortable with.

"With these small acts of love, long-distance couples can ensure the festive season brings equal joy into their relationships," concludes Sybil.

