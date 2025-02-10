Relationship coach shares the one key thing that builds a secure and healthy bond: ‘You need to have tough…’

Relationship coach Jillian Turecki believes a healthy and secure relationship thrives only when partners remember one key thing: communication. In a recent post, Jillian shared the hard truth about relationships and the importance of communication. Also, she explained why it is necessary to have tough conversations so that your bond thrives. Relationship coach shares at the core of most relationship problems is a communication breakdown. (Shutterstock)

A hard truth about relationships

In the post, Jillian said one cannot build a secure relationship with one's partner or a loved one when they don't communicate. According to the relationship coach, we create safety for our partners when communicating effectively. She explained, “Relationships need more than safety. But without it, we don’t have a relationship. We have anxiety. You don’t have to be a perfect communicator. You just have to be willing. We all do. Because at the core of most relationship problems is a communication breakdown.”

‘Have tough conversations’

She added, "None of the other things matter if we don't feel safe physically, psychologically, and emotionally. Safety is the foundation of all functional relationships." Per the relationship expert, she learnt with time that healthy love is based on trust and safety, which takes time to build. You need a lot of experiences together, a lot of tough conversations, and you need time to test the level of loyalty and respect you have for each other.

According to Jillian, the first year of a relationship is fragile. Therefore, we are a safe partner when we communicate about needs, feelings, plans, and intentions. At the end of the day, we all want to be loved by a partner the way a parent would love us - unconditionally.

“However, a big lesson I learned about love later in life is that romantic love comes with conditions. We can't be consistently moody, stressed and uncommunicative and expect someone to feel safe with us,” she added at the end.

