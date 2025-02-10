5 ways you could be destroying your relationship without even knowing it: Warning from a dating coach

It's important to reflect and ask yourself a few questions to keep your relationship in check. Esther Ku, a relationship coach, has shared five patterns that could be sabotaging your relationship, and being mindful of these could help prevent problems down the road. Also read | 8 tips for newly married couples to strengthen their emotional bond If you assume the worst in your partner's words and obsess about how deeply they have wounded you, regardless of their actual intent, this article is for you. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Many times, one may not even realise that they are self-sabotaging until issues arise. In an Instagram post, Esther shared 'how to really destroy your relationship: warnings from a relationship coach'.

Do you assume the worst in your partner's words?

See the five ways you could be secretly damaging your relationship, according to Esther:

1. Shut down any attempt by your partner to share their thoughts, force your opinions to be heard and persistently challenge them until they give in.

2. Assume the worst in your partner's words and obsess about how deeply they have wounded you, regardless of their actual intent.

3. Never fully let go of the past pain, even after accepting their apology and remind them of it every couple of weeks at unexpected times, ensuring it never fades away.

4. Turn their emotions into a reflection of how they make you feel. If they are sad, declare that you have more reason to be sad. If they are hurt, remind them of how badly you are affected.

5. Adopt a strict, inflexible stance, avoid meeting in the middle and be deliberately nit-picky and overly concerned with rehashing details.

Recognise any of these patterns?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.