7 questions 'that can save any marriage', according to a relationship coach

Marriage is kind of like a roller coaster that only becomes more intense when you add kids to the mix. While you might know that marriage is a lot of work, sometimes it might hit a point so low that you would question whether it was worth even trying to dig yourself out. Wondering if giving up on your marriage might be your best option? A marriage coach has shared a post on Instagram that you should not miss: It talks about how you can rebuild your relationship and regain your faith in its potential to last a lifetime.

Amanda Twiggs Johns, a US-based relationship coach, has shared an Instagram post on 'powerful questions that can save any marriage'.

Amanda Twiggs Johns, a US-based 'mindset expert and relationship coach' has shared a post on '7 questions that can save any marriage', writing, “If you and your partner find yourselves locked in a stalemate, these 7 powerful questions can help you break free from the gridlock and find a path forward.”

Check out her 7 questions

1. Why is this such a big deal to you?

Get to the heart of the matter by understanding your partner's perspective.

2. How does this problem make you feel?

Create a safe space for emotional honesty and validation.

3. On a scale of 1-10, how big is this problem for you?

Gain clarity on the issue's importance and tackle it together.

4. What does this problem symbolise for you?

Uncover the deeper fears or unmet needs fuelling the conflict.

5. When did this start and how long has it been going on?

Provide context and show you are invested in understanding.

6. Is there anything else I need to know about this problem?

Leave no stone unturned and genuinely seek their point of view.

7. Can you solve this without my help? If not, how can I support you?

Empower your partner and demonstrate your commitment to teamwork.

4 must-do practices for couples

Is your relationship or marriage experiencing a rough patch? According to a recent Instagram post by Jordan Dann, a somatic couples therapist and licensed psychoanalyst, there are four essential practices that every couple can incorporate into their daily lives to nurture their bond and ensure long-lasting happiness together.

1. Don't expect your partner to fulfil every relationship need

2. Align your intention, words and action

3. Become emotionally literate and express yourself directly

4. Prioritise your bond

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.