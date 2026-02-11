Internet isn't feeling sorry for Olympian after his confession about cheating on girlfriend: 'This isn’t sweet'

Sturla described the unnamed woman as the ‘love of (his) life’, stating that he felt compelled to come clean despite the potential for 'social suicide'. He expressed hope that the public admission would prove the depth of his remorse and commitment.

He also said: "I had a gold medal in life... there’s probably a lot of people out there who look at me differently now, but I only have eyes for her. Sports has taken a bit of a back seat these past couple of days."

Speaking with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), he revealed he had confessed the infidelity to his ex-partner just one week prior. Fighting back tears, he said: “Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world's most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her."

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid is facing social media criticism after using his post-Olympic victory lap to publicly admit to cheating on his former girlfriend. The 28-year-old athlete, who secured a bronze medal at Winter Olympics 2026 on February 10, turned what is usually a celebration of sporting prowess into a deeply personal — and highly public — apology. Also read | Is your partner micro-cheating on you? Subtle red flags to watch out for that spell doom for your relationship

‘This is serious manipulative behaviour’ While Sturla framed his confession as an act of desperate devotion, the public opinion was far less romantic. Following a social media report on the interview, hundreds of people took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disapproval, with some even labelling the move as 'manipulative'.

An Instagram user said, "This is serious manipulative behaviour. Outing this publicly to pressure her into a reconciliation. This isn’t sweet or endearing, it’s simply disrespectful. Ladies, please learn to see this type of behaviour for what it is."

The sentiment was echoed across various platforms, with many accusing the Olympian of using his platform to corner his ex-girlfriend into a public reunion. One person said that 'realising you only have eyes for her' after cheating was a 'tale as old as time'. Others questioned why a private betrayal needed to be aired during an Olympic interview. "May this type of love never find me," someone commented.

‘Should have just gone to therapy instead’ Many suggested he should have sought professional counselling rather than public sympathy: "Didn't get gold... should have just gone to therapy instead... but ok."

Despite his insistence that he 'accepts the consequences', the backlash remained fierce. One Instagram user summed up the general mood: "Great, now everyone knows he cheated, and he has no girlfriend." Others were more blunt, with one Instagram user writing, “Girl, if you are reading this DO NOT TAKE HIM BACK, I beg you.”

The psychology of betrayal Sturla, who entered the games as a national hero, now finds his athletic achievements overshadowed by his personal life. As he returns to Norway with his bronze medal, it remains to be seen whether his 'social suicide' would lead to the reconciliation he hopes for or if the public's frosty reception will remain his new reality.

Sturla's situation mirrors a broader conversation about why people in seemingly successful positions jeopardise their relationships. According to relationship coach Reka Dutka, infidelity was rarely just about the act itself but was often a 'symptom of something deeper'. In a 2025 Instagram post, she decoded several reasons why people cheat that align with the 'disconnection' Sturla described. Click here to know what she said.

