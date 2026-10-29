Carl Jung on symbolic rebirth: Why personal transformation can feel like an ending

Have you ever reached a point where the life you once wanted no longer feels right? Perhaps a relationship has changed, your career no longer excites you, or the goals that once mattered have lost their meaning. Such moments can leave you wondering who you are becoming.

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Jungian psychology offers one way to understand this experience through the idea of symbolic rebirth. A paper published on October 13, 2026, in the Journal of Analytical Psychology explores this concept through the work of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung and a case involving a man facing a midlife marital crisis. The author, Merab Kintsurashvili, examines how dreams and ancient Egyptian symbolism relate to psychological change.

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What is symbolic rebirth in Jungian psychology?

Symbolic rebirth describes a change in how you understand yourself. It does not mean physical rebirth. Instead, it offers a way to think about leaving behind an old identity, belief or role that no longer fits your life.

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{{^usCountry}} Carl Jung explored how images of death and rebirth appear in myths, dreams and religious traditions. In this framework, an ending can represent a shift in your inner life rather than simply a loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carl Jung explored how images of death and rebirth appear in myths, dreams and religious traditions. In this framework, an ending can represent a shift in your inner life rather than simply a loss. {{/usCountry}}

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For example, leaving a career you once loved may force you to question how much of your identity depended on your job. The experience can feel unsettling, but it may also give you room to explore new values and priorities.

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Why does personal growth sometimes feel painful?

Change does not always bring immediate relief. When you leave behind a familiar relationship, routine or ambition, you may also lose the comfort and certainty it once provided.

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This process through the experience of a businessman whose carefully structured life begins to unravel during a marital crisis. His dreams become part of the psychological process examined by the author.

What do dreams mean in Carl Jung's teachings?

Carl Jung believed dreams could offer insight into aspects of the mind that you may not fully recognise in everyday life. His approach treated dream images as possible symbols of inner conflicts, fears and changes.

In the paper, Kintsurashvili connects the man's dreams with the ancient Egyptian solar myth of transformation. The article explores how these images relate to the stages of his psychological journey.

However, dreams do not provide a fixed message or predict your future. Their meaning can depend on your experiences, culture and personal associations.

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How can you apply this idea to your life?

You do not need to interpret every dream or search for a hidden message in every setback. Instead, use periods of change as opportunities to reflect.

Ask yourself what no longer fits your values, which expectations you continue to follow out of habit, and what you want to make space for in the future.

Symbolic rebirth does not promise that every painful experience will lead to a better outcome. It offers a way to reflect on change without assuming that losing an old identity means losing yourself.

The spiritual lesson of symbolic rebirth

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Jungian psychology invites you to see personal transformation as more than replacing an old habit with a new one. Sometimes, you must reconsider the beliefs and roles that have shaped your sense of self.

If life feels unfamiliar right now, give yourself time to understand the change. You do not need to have every answer immediately. You can acknowledge what has ended while remaining open to what comes next.

Disclaimer: This article explores a Jungian psychological concept for spiritual reflection. It does not suggest that distress is always a sign of personal growth or that professional support is unnecessary.