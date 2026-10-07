Pitru Paksha 2026: Why the last day can hold spiritual significance for seekers

Sarva Pitru Amavasya marks the final day of Pitru Paksha in 2026. According to Drik Panchang, Sarva Pitru Amavasya falls on October 10, 2026, during Ashwina Krishna Amavasya. The Amavasya tithi begins at 9:35 PM on October 9 and ends at 9:19 PM on October 10, with the exact ritual timings varying by location.

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Many Hindu families use this day to remember ancestors and offer food, water and prayers. Spiritually, you can see the day as a time to pause, remember your family roots and express gratitude for those who came before you.

Also Read Pitru Paksha 2026: Which day is most significant for ancestors, and what does it mean spiritually?

Why is Sarva Pitru Amavasya the last day of Pitru Paksha?

Pitru Paksha gives you a traditional period to honour your ancestors. Sarva Pitru Amavasya brings this period to a close.

According to Drik Panchang, Sarva Pitru Amavasya and Ashwina Amavasya fall on the same day. It also marks the day as the final Amavasya Shraddha of Pitru Paksha.

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Food offerings form an important part of many Shraddha traditions. Spiritual expert Bhavesh Bhimanathani recently shared on Instagram, saying that devotees traditionally prepare offerings in vessels made of silver or copper and place them on a banana leaf or kusha grass.

He also explains the traditional belief that a crow accepting the food signals acceptance of the offering because people associate the crow with Yama, the god of death.

However, these ideas belong to religious tradition and belief. You do not need to treat them as literal or scientific claims to understand their spiritual meaning.

What is the spiritual meaning of remembering ancestors on Pitru Paksha?

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You can view Pitru Paksha as a time to connect with your family history.

When you remember an ancestor, you also remember the experiences, sacrifices and values that shaped your family. Sarva Pitru Amavasya gives you a final opportunity during Pitru Paksha to reflect on that connection.

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What rituals should be performed on the last day of Pitru Paksha?

You can follow the traditions practiced by your family or community. If you perform Shraddha or Tarpan, follow the guidance of a knowledgeable priest because rituals and timings can vary by location and tradition.

Even outside formal rituals, you can spend a few quiet minutes remembering your ancestors, offering gratitude and reflecting on what you have inherited from them.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya can therefore become more than the last day of Pitru Paksha. For you, it can become a day of remembrance, gratitude and reflection on the generations that came before you.**

Disclaimer: This article presents these practices as religious and cultural beliefs. HT does not claim to perform these practises.

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