Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your spiritual journey begins with becoming a better human being

What does it mean to make a difference in the world? You may think about building a successful career, helping others financially or achieving something that people remember. But spiritual teacher Sadhguru offers a different perspective. He believes that one of the greatest contributions you can make to the people around you begins with the person you become.

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In a November 13 quote published on the official Isha Foundation website, Sadhguru says, "The greatest contribution you can make to those around you is this: become a wonderful human being."

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His message invites you to look beyond achievements and think about how your everyday behaviour affects the people around you.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why inner happiness can change the way you treat others

What does becoming a better human being mean according to Sadhguru?

Sadhguru's message focuses on personal growth and the way you interact with others. Becoming a wonderful human being does not mean trying to appear perfect or pleasing everyone.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, you can start by becoming more aware of your actions, words and intentions. How do you treat someone who disagrees with you? Do you listen when someone needs help? Can you admit your mistakes without blaming others? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, you can start by becoming more aware of your actions, words and intentions. How do you treat someone who disagrees with you? Do you listen when someone needs help? Can you admit your mistakes without blaming others? {{/usCountry}}

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These small choices can say a lot about the person you are becoming.

Why personal growth matters more than external success

You may spend years working towards career goals, financial stability and social recognition. While these achievements can improve your life, they do not automatically make you a better person.

Sadhguru's quote encourages you to look at another side of success. Your character, behaviour and ability to treat people with respect also matter. You can have professional achievements and still work on becoming more patient, understanding and considerate.

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Also Read Sadhguru on Spiritual growth: Why comparing yourself with others can hold you back from excellence

How can you practise kindness in everyday life?

You do not need to make dramatic changes to become a more thoughtful person. Start with simple habits that influence your daily interactions.

Listen without interrupting, respect different opinions and offer help when someone needs it. You can also learn to apologise when you make a mistake instead of allowing your ego to control the situation.

These actions may seem small, but they can improve the way you connect with people.

Does spirituality begin with how you treat others?

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Spirituality often involves self-awareness, reflection and understanding your relationship with the world. Sadhguru's message offers a practical way to bring these ideas into everyday life.

You can practise mindfulness, spend time understanding your reactions and pay attention to how your choices affect others.

Rather than focusing only on rituals or meditation, you can also look at how you behave at home, at work and in public.

Also Read Mayo Clinic says mindfulness can happen outdoors. Try this nature-based practice this October

Bggest lesson from Sadhguru's quote

Sadhguru's message reminds you that your contribution to the world does not always depend on how much you earn, achieve or accomplish.

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The way you treat people, respond to difficult situations and carry yourself through everyday life also matters. You may not change the entire world, but you can influence the lives of people you meet. Becoming a more thoughtful, responsible and compassionate person can be a meaningful place to begin.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, based on Sadhguru's message. The views expressed here should not be considered a substitute for professional mental health advice.