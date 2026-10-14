Sharad Navratri Day 4, 2026: What Maa Kushmanda teaches you about joy and self-care

Sharad Navratri Day 4 falls on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Durga, who represents creative energy, warmth and new beginnings.

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According to Hindu tradition, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her divine smile. Her story offers a spiritual reminder to make room for joy, even when life feels difficult.

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In an interview with HT, Vedic astrologer Poonam Dutta of BV Astro says that the fourth day of Sharad Navratri asks you to notice the good in your life, accept support and stop treating rest as something you must earn.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 3 of 2026: Why devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta and what she brings for spiritual seekers

What does Maa Kushmanda teach devotees about finding joy?

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{{^usCountry}} You may spend so much time solving problems that you forget to enjoy the things that go well. Even when life feels stable, you might keep worrying about what could go wrong next. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may spend so much time solving problems that you forget to enjoy the things that go well. Even when life feels stable, you might keep worrying about what could go wrong next. {{/usCountry}}

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The astrologer connects Maa Kushmanda with the need to recognise joy and warmth in everyday life. She describes a pattern in which financial pressure, long-term responsibilities or past struggles can make you expect scarcity even when circumstances begin to improve.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 2, 2026: Why Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped and what her blessings represent

What Maa Kushmanda brings for spiritual seekers?

If you constantly put work and family responsibilities first, you may feel guilty when you take a break. But rest does not mean you lack ambition or care less about others.

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Maa Kushmanda's spiritual message encourages you to pause without blaming yourself. You can start small by taking a short walk, enjoying a peaceful meal or accepting help from someone you trust.

How can you practice gratitude during the fourth day of Navratri?

You do not need a complicated ritual to reflect on the positive parts of your life. Try these simple practices on Day 4:

Notice one good thing: Think about something that went well today.

Take a real break: Spend a little time doing something you enjoy.

Accept support: Let someone help instead of insisting you can manage everything alone.

Make room for creativity: Read, draw, cook or return to an activity that brings you joy.

What does the Sun symbolise on Sharad Navratri Day 4?

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Astrologically, Acharya Dutta associates the fourth day with the Sun. The Sun often represents confidence and personal energy.

The expert says that constant exhaustion can also come from overlooking positive experiences while focusing on the next challenge.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 1 2026: What Maa Shailputri brings to spiritual seekers

What is the spiritual significance of Maa Kushmanda?

Poonam Dutta also connects Maa Kushmanda with Santana Shakti, a spiritual concept associated with children, fertility and the power to create new life. She extends this idea to creative projects and new beginnings.

These beliefs may hold personal meaning for devotees, but they do not establish medical effects on fertility.

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Disclaimer: This article presents Hindu traditions and the spiritual and astrological views shared by an astrologer. HT does not claim authority over the spiritual practices.