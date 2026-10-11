When is Navratri in 2026? And what are the nine forms of Durga worshipped during the nine days?

Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, known as Navadurga. During Sharad Navratri, devotees pray, observe fasting traditions and celebrate the victory of good over evil. In 2026, Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and the festival ends with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 20.

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Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 1 2026: What Maa Shailputri brings to spiritual seekers

When is Navratri in 2026?

According to the Drik Panchang calendar for San Jose, California, Sharad Navratri begins on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The main dates are:

October 11: Maa Shailputri Puja

Maa Shailputri Puja October 12: Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Maa Brahmacharini Puja October 13: Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Maa Chandraghanta Puja October 14: Maa Kushmanda Puja

Maa Kushmanda Puja October 15: Maa Skandamata Puja

Maa Skandamata Puja October 16: Maa Katyayani Puja

Maa Katyayani Puja October 17: Maa Kalaratri Puja

Maa Kalaratri Puja October 18: Durga Ashtami and Maa Mahagauri Puja

Durga Ashtami and Maa Mahagauri Puja October 19: Maha Navami and Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Maha Navami and Maa Siddhidatri Puja October 20: Vijayadashami or Dussehra

What are the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri?

According to vedic astrologer, Acharya Poonam Dutta of BV Astro, each day of Navratri honours a different form of Goddess Durga. These forms carry spiritual meanings that devotees may reflect on during prayer and meditation.

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{{^usCountry}} Day 1, Maa Shailputri: She represents strength and stability. Use this day to reflect on your foundations and work through fear or insecurity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day 1, Maa Shailputri: She represents strength and stability. Use this day to reflect on your foundations and work through fear or insecurity. {{/usCountry}}

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Day 2, Maa Brahmacharini: She represents devotion and discipline. Focus on patience and staying committed to your goals.

Day 3, Maa Chandraghanta: She symbolises courage. Reflect on how you express yourself and maintain healthy boundaries.

Day 4, Maa Kushmanda: She represents creative energy and warmth. Make space for gratitude, hope and joy.

Day 5, Maa Skandamata: She represents nurturing and care. Remember to care for yourself as well as others.

Day 6, Maa Katyayani: She symbolises courage and determination. Find the strength to face difficult situations.

Day 7, Maa Kalaratri: She represents the power to confront darkness and fear. Reflect on the challenges you want to overcome.

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Day 8, Maa Mahagauri: She symbolises peace and purity. Consider letting go of guilt and practising self-forgiveness.

Day 9, Maa Siddhidatri: She represents spiritual fulfilment and wisdom. Reflect on your strengths and the choices you can make with confidence.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: Why these nine nights are linked to transformation, not just celebration

What is the spiritual significance of Sharad Navratri?

Navratri celebrates Shakti, the divine feminine power, and the victory of good over evil. For many devotees, the nine days also offer an opportunity to reflect on personal growth, faith and inner strength. Acharya Poonam Dutta of Satyamshakti, Chief Astrologer at BV Astro, offers another spiritual interpretation of the nine forms. She connects them with inner challenges such as inertia, impulsiveness, people-pleasing, burnout, fear and self-doubt.

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