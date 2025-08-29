Everyone Goes to the Caribbean in December. That’s Why You Should Go Now.

A myth persists among American travelers: December to March is the best—or even the only—time to go to the Caribbean. Never mind that a peak-season trip can cost a king’s ransom.

Here’s a secret. In the fall, just before sun-starved snowbirds head south, you can nab flights to the Caribbean for half of winter prices. A recent search on Booking.com yielded some hotel deals that were 75% cheaper in October than in January.

Those prices reflect a nuisance common to “shoulder season.” Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast, and has a knack for washing away travel plans. If you plan to vacation then, you better buy travel insurance. That said, a policy covering a $5,000 trip in October can run as low as $130 on aggregators like TravelInsurance.com, and most of the time, your trip won’t be canceled and you won’t have to use insurance.

For those willing to take the risk, these four islands offer solace and savings.

Wild Trails and Whale Tails

Let’s start with the mountainous, lesser-known island nation of Dominica (not to be confused with the Dominican Republic around 650 miles away). In-the-know hikers head there for the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail, the Caribbean’s longest, which cuts across the length of the island. It takes 12 days on average to complete its 14 segments, but less ambitious hikers can take on small sections on day trips. The route winds by wild guava trees, rainforests, traditional Carib villages and swimmable waterfall pools like Middleham Falls. In the fall, the 40-foot waterfall at Emerald Pool, crowded during January peak season, is a tranquil oasis, ideal for a cool dip after a sweaty hike.

November also brings greater numbers of sperm whales to the island’s shores. You can spot them on hikes along the west coast or out at sea. Coulibri Ridge, an eco-resort in the Roseau Valley with 14 sea-view suites, can arrange sperm-whale dives if you book in advance. A strictly regulated activity, the dives fill up extra-quickly in December.

Chasing the Light

Another shoulder-season draw for adventure-seekers: Puerto Rico’s three bioluminescent bays, where microscopic organisms make the water glow electric-blue. Come nightfall, head out on a kayak or paddleboard in Mosquito Bay on Vieques, Laguna Grande in Fajardo, or La Parguera in Lajas. Aficionados debate the best time of year to see the display, but many agree that the bays glow brightest in calm weather during new moons, and when the water is at its warmest, from July to November.

Landlubbers can opt for a trek through El Yunque National Forest, where bioluminescent click beetles put on their own extraterrestrial display through September. Seven species of bioluminescent fungi often appear after the rain. “My best hikes, waterfall visits, sunsets and Milky Way sightings have occurred from September to November,” said El Yunque park ranger José Torres, who offers guided hikes and bird-watching tours bookable on ParaLaNaturaleza.com.

Yokahú Tower in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest.

Undersea Season

Honeymooners love the island of St. Lucia for photo ops backdropped by the twin green volcanic peaks, known as pitons, that dominate the horizon. But the real mind-blowing views await just off shore—and 60 feet down.

While underwater visibility is good year-round, calm conditions in August and September can make for superlative diving. Divers should head to Keyhole Pinnacles, home to black-and-orange gorgonian coral formations, and the wreck of the Lesleen M, a 165-ft freighter that sank in 1986. Novice swimmers will love the easy snorkeling at Smuggler’s Cove.

A diver admires a pillar coral formation off the coast of St. Lucia.

The annual St. Lucia Dive Fest, from Sept. 14 to 19, includes guided night dives, a lionfish cookout to help cull the invasive species and an underwater photography course. Hang your gear at the plush Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, whose nightly rates drop from more than $1,400 to around $775 in autumn. The former 18th-century sugar plantation building sits amid windswept coconut palms and mango trees. Along with a certified PADI dive school, the resort also offers Snuba, a snorkeling-scuba hybrid that you can enjoy without a scuba license.

Cooling off at Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, in St. Lucia.

Luxury in Reach

If you time your trip correctly, you’ll even find savings on St. Barts, one of the most expensive Caribbean islands. A night at the sleek Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth in October and November goes for about $2,000 a night—a steal compared to the high-season rate of $8,000. From the hotel in Gustavia, the island’s capital, you can walk to downtown restaurants for traditional dishes like accras de morue (salt cod fritters) and poulet boucané (sugarcane-smoked chicken).

Don’t skip Le Marché de St Barth, Gustavia’s Sunday farmers market. November, the end of the rainy season, still yields the summer harvest of avocados and passion fruit, but also dry-season bounty like mangoes, pineapples and papayas. Prime spiny-lobster season peaks in autumn and starts to peter out by January. Try a taste at Shellona, a chic beach club. In-season seafood tends to be reasonably priced. But you’ll spot the megayacht set ordering $40-a-piece caviar tacos, too. Why not join them for a round? Think of all you’ve saved by getting a jump on the December crowds.

