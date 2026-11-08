Goa's Palolem named best beach in Asia, ranked sixth globally: State govt

Panaji, Palolem Beach in South Goa district has been adjudged the best beach in Asia and ranked sixth among the world's top 25 in Beach.com's global index, the state Tourism Department said on Sunday.

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Palolem is also the only Asian beach to feature in the global top 25 list, marking an international recognition for Goa's coastline, it said.

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Located in Canacona taluka, Palolem is known for its crescent-shaped bay, white sandy shoreline, palm trees and relatively calm waters.

The Beach.com's Global Beach Index 2026 evaluated beaches based on expert nominations, visitor reviews, NASA water colour and clarity data, and 18 standardised parameters covering popularity, public sentiment, accessibility and climate.

Palolem received recognition for its beach quality, amenities, water quality and overall visitor experience, the department said.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the international recognition reflected the natural beauty of Goa's coastline and the distinctive experiences that attract travellers from across the world.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government was focusing on moving beyond tourism driven solely by visitor numbers and promoting responsible and regenerative tourism while protecting the environment, local communities and cultural identity, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government was focusing on moving beyond tourism driven solely by visitor numbers and promoting responsible and regenerative tourism while protecting the environment, local communities and cultural identity, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the recognition is an endorsement of Goa's position in international tourism and would help showcase South Goa while encouraging travellers to explore the state's coastline, hinterland and cultural experiences.

Palolem beach offers activities such as swimming, kayaking, dolphin-watching boat trips and exploration of nearby backwaters. Its surrounding coastal villages, eateries and wellness facilities also attract tourists, the department said.

The recognition comes as Goa seeks to promote itself as a year-round tourism destination, with a focus on hinterland tourism, heritage trails, wellness, culinary experiences, spirituality and nature-based travel, it added.

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