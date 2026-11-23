Melbourne, Australia's electric vehicle market is growing at a remarkable pace. In just the first six months of 2026, almost 158,000 EVs were sold. That makes up 26% of all new car sales during the period, up from 12.1% a year earlier.

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There are now more than 600,000 on Australian roads.

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Public charging infrastructure is expanding, but keeping pace with this growth is a challenge.

A recent international comparison of 46 countries ranked Australia seventh highest for the number of EVs per public charging point .

This means more drivers are sharing a limited number of chargers, waiting for others to finish, and negotiating who gets to charge next. The pressure can become particularly notable during busy travel periods, sometimes leading to frustration and disputes described as "charger rage".

The unwritten rules of public charging

Filling up at a petrol station is usually quick, and most of us are familiar with the unwritten rules. EV charging takes longer and the rules of sharing chargers are less established.

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Know your place in the queue. At petrol stations, cars usually line up behind pumps, making it obvious who's next. However, EV charging stations can be different, with several bays and waiting vehicles scattered around the site. If all chargers are occupied, identify who is already waiting and establish your place in the queue. Don't assume being closest to a newly available charger gives you priority. A quick conversation can prevent misunderstandings.

Move once you've finished charging. A charging bay is not an ordinary parking space. Leaving your car plugged in after charging finishes prevents someone else from using the charger. Monitor your charging progress and return promptly, particularly when others are waiting.

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Think about how much charge you need. EV charging gets slower as the battery approaches full capacity. When others are waiting and you haven't yet reached 100%, consider whether you have enough charge to reach your destination or next charging stop.

Communicate rather than assume. Another driver might have an urgent journey or need only a short top-up. A polite conversation can help resolve competing needs.

What does the research tell us?

A recent Dutch study asked 246 EV drivers an open-eneded question about what they considered appropriate behaviour at public chargers. Researchers grouped their responses into 11 different behaviours, with one mentioned far more frequently than the others: moving your vehicle once it has sufficiently charged.

However, even this seemingly straightforward expectation came with qualifications. Some respondents considered it reasonable to leave a vehicle connected overnight, rather than having to move it in the middle of the night.

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Another Dutch study – combining a survey of 313 EV drivers with an analysis of 2.1 million charging sessions in Amsterdam – found most drivers were happy to move their vehicles once charging was complete to make chargers available to others.

However, the actual behaviour of drivers was more complicated. Among more than 736,000 charging sessions involving frequent local users, only 16.2% of drivers disconnected their vehicles within an hour of charging finishing. The rest took longer than an hour to disconnect.

The researchers found drivers were particularly unlikely to disconnect in the evening or overnight.

This shows how even widely recognised expectations can be difficult to follow in practice.

Can charging etiquette be encouraged or enforced?

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Charging providers are already introducing measures to discourage drivers from unnecessarily occupying chargers, a behaviour researchers call "charging hogging".

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One approach is idle fees. These are additional charges imposed when a vehicle remains connected after charging has finished, usually following a short grace period.

In Australia, Chargefox, for example, applies these fees at selected charging stations. Drivers receive a notification when charging finishes, followed by a per-minute fee if they fail to move their vehicle after the grace period.

Tesla goes further at busy Superchargers. Its congestion fees can apply not only after charging finishes, but also once a vehicle reaches a specified battery level, commonly 80%. This discourages drivers from occupying a charger for the increasingly slow final stages of charging.

But financial penalties are not the only option.

A 2024 experiment involving 703 Dutch EV drivers tested different notifications intended to encourage drivers to move their vehicles after charging.

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Among fully electric vehicle drivers, offering an alternative reserved parking space increased the predicted probability of intending to move by 17%. A message reminding drivers of the social expectation to make chargers available to others increased it by 16%. Loyalty rewards also helped, though to a lesser extent.

What now?

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As EV ownership grows, charging etiquette will increasingly become part of everyday motoring.

The research suggests we don't necessarily lack ideas about what considerate charging looks like. The greater challenge is turning those expectations into shared conventions that drivers consistently follow.

And those conventions cannot be identical everywhere. What is reasonable at a busy highway fast charger may be quite different from an on-street charger used overnight.

Ultimately, expanding charging infrastructure is only part of the challenge. Learning how to share it matters, too. AMS

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