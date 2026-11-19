Udhagamandalam , Regular operations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam resumed on Thursday after a 26-day suspension caused by rain-induced landslides, bringing relief and cheer to tourists who had booked their tickets months in advance.

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Popularly known as "toy train", the services along the heritage hill route had remained suspended in both directions from October 24 to November 18 after heavy rainfall on the night of October 23 triggered landslides and rockfalls at multiple locations, particularly between Adderley and Coonoor stations.

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Following restoration work to clear debris and repair the damaged tracks, railway authorities conducted a trial run on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam section on Wednesday before the Salem Railway Division cleared the resumption of regular services from November 19.

As the mountain train chugged back onto the tracks, passengers soaked in the pleasant hill climate, taking in waterfalls, tunnels, viewpoints, and sightings of animals along the route. At Coonoor, onlookers watched the returning train pull in as though it were a brand-new service, a tourist from Namakkal noted.

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{{^usCountry}} For many travellers, the reopening came as a welcome surprise after weeks of uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many travellers, the reopening came as a welcome surprise after weeks of uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

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"I came from Chennai for my cousin's wedding and had booked this train two months ago," Dinesh, a passenger, told PTI Videos. "The service had not resumed for 26 days, and I kept checking, thinking it might not run today either. Fortunately, it resumed just in time for us. The scenery along the way is very good," he added.

Ramesh, who travelled from Hyderabad along with another family and their children, echoed the sentiment.

"We had booked the tickets a long time ago and had doubts about whether the train would run today," he said. "Luckily, it started today. All our children and families enjoyed it a lot. The Mettupalayam-to-Ooty journey was beautiful and memorable".

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Another tourist from Chennai, Aruna, pointed out that the route had been blocked for 26 days due to rain. "We had booked earlier and got our seats today. The journey from Mettupalayam to Coonoor was very beautiful, and we enjoyed all the sightseeing," she said.

Manikandan from Namakkal counted himself lucky, having reserved his tickets three months in advance. "On the way, we enjoyed seeing many waterfalls, tunnels, and animals. The climate is great, and all the viewpoints are beautiful," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.