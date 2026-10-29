Oslo travel guide 2026: 10 places to see, from Viking history to The Scream and the Christmas market

There is a particular silence that falls over a train carriage when the first real snow arrives. A rail yard slides past the window, its tracks drawn in white, wooden houses stacked up a dark hillside, a pale sky with a great deal of weather in it. I have crossed many borders by air without remembering one. I remember that yard.

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Oslo rewards that kind of attention. It lays its marvels out quietly: a Viking ship curving up out of the dusk, a marble roof sloping into a fjord, a gold wall on which the word bomb is stencilled in red. We went in November 2018, my daughter and I, with a loose list and no idea how much of it would stay with us.

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Part memoir, part history, part guide, ending in a ranked top ten.

Train journey across Oslo

Oslo at a glance

Best for: history, design, art and a gentle introduction to Norway.

Time: five days is comfortable; three covers the essentials.

Check first: the Viking ships are closed until late 2027.

Winter: short days; the Christmas market runs 7 November to 3 January in 2026.

Money: cashless and expensive, but the Opera roof and Vigeland Park are free.

A short history

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{{^usCountry}} Oslo’s story starts at the head of a long fjord. By the sagas, Harald Hardrada made it a trading place around 1048, and around 1300 Haakon V built Akershus above the harbour (Britannica). After a fire in 1624, Christian IV moved the timber city west under the fortress and named it Christiania; it became Oslo again on 1 January 1925. Norway adopted its constitution in 1814, left its union with Sweden peacefully in 1905 and was occupied by Germany from 1940 to 1945. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oslo’s story starts at the head of a long fjord. By the sagas, Harald Hardrada made it a trading place around 1048, and around 1300 Haakon V built Akershus above the harbour (Britannica). After a fire in 1624, Christian IV moved the timber city west under the fortress and named it Christiania; it became Oslo again on 1 January 1925. Norway adopted its constitution in 1814, left its union with Sweden peacefully in 1905 and was occupied by Germany from 1940 to 1945. {{/usCountry}}

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Arriving: rails, snow and a lit tower

I trust trains more than airports. Oslo Central opens onto Jernbanetorget, where trams slide through like patient animals and, at night, a lit tower stands over the departure boards. The people waiting wore good puffer jackets and said nothing, which I take to be the national form of courtesy.

The red carriage

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On the Bergen Line, the state railway Vy runs a family carriage with a playroom built in: an enclosed two-storey soft-play space with a ladder, a crawl tunnel and a reading nook, beside seats from which a parent can see in (A Little Adrift). The designers turned a long, noisy carriage into a room within a room. Check the layout when you book.

The ships

A warning first: the Viking Ship Museum on Bygdøy is closed while it is rebuilt as the Museum of the Viking Age, targeted for late 2027 (Norway Explained).

The Gokstad ship, was built about AD 890 and buried a chieftain around AD 900. It is oak, 24 metres long, with room for 32 oarsmen; the panel says it could exceed twelve knots and reach Iceland. The grave was robbed in the Viking Age, so only beds, a sleigh, dogs and horses remained. The thieves took the treasure, and the museum kept the ship, which is not a bad summary of how history works.

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The Oseberg ship is the beauty: found near Tønsberg in 1903, it held the grave of two women. A panel on its five carved animal heads admits nobody knows whether they were carried in the funeral procession or mounted for protection; I trust a museum that admits it is guessing. The skeletal Tune ship, found in 1867, completes the trio.

A castle from a film

From the Opera House roof I photographed old buildings across the water: turrets, a brick tower, grey roofs. It was Akershus Fortress, a medieval stronghold and the building most often named as the inspiration for the castle in Frozen. Travel sources say the exterior of Arendelle castle is inspired by Akershus and the interior by Stiftsgården in Trondheim (Fjord Tours), and Visit Norway reports that the Frozen 2 filmmakers toured Oslo (Visit Norway). It is the right place for a daughter who knows the film; the grounds are free, by one guide’s account open daily 06:00 to 21:00 (StoryHunt).

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A detour to Bergen

Bergen is usually credited for the village, and I stood on the lookout above it, pointing at the North Pole.

Water: the Opera House

Designed by Snøhetta, the Opera House sits at the fjord’s edge like a glacier that has agreed to wear glass. A slab of white stone slopes from the water to the roof, and you may walk the whole way, a democratic gesture I have seldom seen in a national monument. From the top, Oslo seemed a city in the middle of a sentence.

Peace: the Nobel story

Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite, left his fortune to fund prizes and asked that the peace prize be chosen by a Norwegian parliamentary committee. It is still given in Oslo, each 10 December at City Hall. The Nobel Peace Centre opened in 2005 in a former railway station; its gold entrance wall carries, in red stencil, Ban the Bomb, an exhibition on the 2017 laureate, ICAN. Exhibitions rotate.

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One panel I cannot forget covers the Bikini Atoll tests. A photograph shows a US doctor examining Hiroshi Kebenli, a boy burned while fishing on a reef during the 1954 Bravo test, who died as a teenager of radiation-related illness. The panel says the United States has never acknowledged the tests as the cause. There is no commentary. The facts do the work.

Let a child read it at her own pace and wait for her question. An orange display of children’s belongings asks, in two languages, What would you bring along?

Munch and The Scream

In the old National Gallery I stood beside Edvard Munch’s The Scream and imitated it with the enthusiasm of a man who knows how silly he looks. The painting now hangs in the National Museum, opened in 2022, with other versions at the Munch Museum.

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The Scream at Old National Gallery

Vigeland Park: scary, depressing and worth it

Nobody warned me that a public park could be this unsettling. In Frogner Park, Gustav Vigeland filled a long axis of bridge, fountain and granite hill with 212 sculptures (Fjord Tours). The subject is the whole cycle of life, and he does not flatter it: figures wrestle, cling, collapse and carry one another. The Monolith, where 121 bodies climb over one another toward the sky, I read on a grey day as a drowning crowd. On the Bridge, the Angry Boy, a furious toddler polished gold by visitors’ hands, is the one note of comedy. It is depressing in places, frightening to a child, and among the most honest places in Oslo.

Oslo’s other pilgrimage: Neseblod Records

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Not every journey needs a king or a ship. Mine took a detour into a music shop, where I ended up chilling with a childhood icon: Necrobutcher, aka Jørn Stubberud (born 13 April 1968), bassist of the black metal band Mayhem, a founding member alongside Euronymous, Manheim and Messiah, and the only original member of its first line-up.

Neseblod Records, at Schweigaards gate 56, stands on the premises of Helvete, the shop Euronymous opened in 1991, and works as a record store and informal museum (Atlas Obscura). The scene’s history is dark, including church arsons and the 1993 killing of Euronymous, so go with curiosity and manners. A 2024 fire damaged the basement, so check its status.

A good old-fashioned Christmas market

In November the Christmas market, Jul i Vinterland, sets in, and I lost hours to it, so engrossed that I took hardly any photographs. It fills Spikersuppa, the sunken park beside Karl Johans gate, with wooden stalls strung with lights, open fires, a horse carousel and a Ferris wheel (Visit Oslo). For 2026, it is listed as open daily from 7 November to 3 January.

Horse carousel at the christmas market

What to eat in Oslo

The food is the point: gløgg, the mulled wine of the North, and smultringer, Norway’s doughnuts, plus waffles, crêpes and moose burgers in recent seasons (The Local). Elsewhere, look for brunost, the caramel-brown cheese, heart-shaped waffles with jam and sour cream, fish soup and cinnamon buns. Slurrp, the food platform my company runs, is my excuse for caring.

More places worth your time

The Munch Museum. Munch’s paintings and prints, in Bjørvika.

The National Museum. Norway’s art, architecture and design, opened 2022.

The Fram Museum. A polar ship you can board, on Bygdøy.

The Kon-Tiki Museum. Heyerdahl’s 1947 balsa raft.

Norsk Folkemuseum. Historic wooden buildings, including a stave church.

Holmenkollen. The ski jump, reached by metro.

The Royal Palace and Karl Johans gate. The main avenue, from the station to the palace.

The Historical Museum. Viking Age objects while the ships are closed.

Hovedøya. An island with twelfth-century monastery ruins.

Deichman Bjørvika. The city library, free to enter.

Grünerløkka and Mathallen. Cafés and a food hall.

The top ten places to see in Oslo

The Opera House roof. Free, with the best view. Akershus Fortress. Seven centuries, free grounds. The Nobel Peace Centre. The prize and its hard stories. Vigeland Park. 212 unforgettable sculptures, free. The Fram Museum. A polar ship you can board. The Munch Museum. The painter of The Scream . Norsk Folkemuseum. Wooden Norway, with a stave church. The National Museum. Norway’s great art collections. The Historical Museum. Viking treasures while the ships are closed. The Oslofjord islands. A short ferry, a swim in summer.

Five days in Oslo

Day 1: the Opera House roof; Karl Johans gate after dark.

Day 2: Akershus, City Hall and the Nobel Peace Centre.

Day 3: Bygdøy: the Fram or Norsk Folkemuseum.

Day 4: the Historical Museum; the National or Munch Museum.

Day 5: a fjord island; Vigeland Park.

Ten takeaways

Give it five days. Know the layers. Vikings, fortress, grid, civic brick, glass. Check what is open. The ships are closed until late 2027. Climb the Opera House roof first. Free, and the best hour. Treat Akershus as inspiration, not a film set. Learn Ruter and sleep near Oslo Central. Ride the Bergen Line. Book the family carriage with children. Dress for the weather and carry a card. Let a child read the hard panels, and prepare for Vigeland. Follow your own obsession, and leave a hole in the day.

Magical skies with northern lights

Coming home

Travel writers like to say that a place changes you. I think a place only shows you what you were already carrying. In Oslo I carried a taste for trains, a suspicion of airports and a father’s habit of asking whether a child would like it.

The Gokstad ship was built to cross an ocean and then buried with a chieftain, as though death were another voyage. A short walk away, a museum asks what you would bring along. They are one question: what do we take with us, and what do we owe those who come after?

We would go back for the ships in 2027, and I would again stand beside my daughter at a quiet panel and wait for her to ask me something I cannot answer.

About this guide

Written from first-hand experience: a November 2018 visit, with original photographs. Facts come from museum panels and the linked sources; check hours before you go. Updated 28 October 2026.

Sources

Also drawn on museum panels photographed in Oslo. Verify hours before travelling.

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