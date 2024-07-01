Paris 2024 Olympics: 10 best places to eat in Paris

For long, French cuisine has been synonymous with fine dining. Times have changed but Paris remains one of the most celebrated food cities in the world. And during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the best of Parisian cuisine will be showcased. Around 15,000 international athletes will stay at the Olympic and Paralympic Village with 40 different meals on offer every day based on four themes: France, Asia, Africa-Caribbean and World cuisine. (Also read: Destination Paris Olympics for Indian athletes, via short overseas camps) Paris Olympics also come with the added advantage of getting to gorge on French delicacies.

A handful of Michelin-starred chefs have been selected to cater the Games and their signature dishes include poached egg croissant, artichoke cream, goat cheese and truffle, Almado-style bread salad, Zaatar sweet potato with hummus and chimichurri, veggie bourguigno, minced pork and Thai basil/basmati rice, fried shrimp with chermoula sauce, veggie moussak, among others.

If you are heading to Paris to attend the Olympic Games, you can’t partake in the delicious dishes prepared for the athletes but Paris has countless food options - from 200 Michelin-starred restaurants and bistros to open air markets, street food, cheesemakers, patisseries, and more. Here are 10 Parisian restaurants that you cannot miss.

Madame Brasserie

No one has ever been to Paris & not stared at the Eiffel Tower. And if you get hungry by the iconic 300-metre tall landmark, walk up to its first floor restaurant: Madame Brassiere. Run by Chef Thierry Marx, the restaurant stays true to its name and serves brasserie cuisine. Take a gourmet break, head to the lounge where you can enjoy a breakfast or snack before it changes into a trendy bar in the evening.

La Coupole

Almost 100 years old (97, actually), Brasserie La Coupole is housed in an art deco building listed as a historical monument. On the menu is French cuisine with a few not to be missed dishes such as choucroutes, beef tartar with knives, roast calf's liver and seafood platter. It has also been serving famous Indian lamb curry since 1927.

Chez L’Ami Louis

It is often described as the best old school French restaurant. A bistro, here, white-jacketed servers bring overflowing plates of snails, foie gras, and other classic French dishes. And, of course, there is the roast chicken, with its accompanying tower of shoestring fries, Gourmands says it is the best roast chicken in town.

Grand Cafe Capucines

Inaugurated in 1875 and open 24/7, the Grand Café Capucines offers a menu that reflects the brasserie spirit. There’s enough meat, seafood, soups, salads, desserts, gelato, and ice cream to choose from. Do not miss the Grand Cafe Capucines Pate En Croute, a recipe by Stephane Baury, finalist of the Pate En Croute World Championships, 2022, that includes duck foie gras, calf’s sweetbreads, figs.

Espadon

Housed in the Ritz Paris and called the ‘Best for Romance’ eatery in Paris, Espadon has a Michelin One Star for High Quality Cooking. Michelin Guide describes the must-haves as: “Two dazzling successes are the pressed tomato confit with rosemary and grapefruit, and the grilled lobster with a ballotine of spinach and manioc, seasoned with bissap and crushed raspberries. When it comes to dessert, François Perret's creations are a delight.”

Epicure at Le Bristol

Picture from Epicure at Le Bristol.

This one is absolutely French. Open every day of the year, its vast dining room has candelabra and tasselled tablecloths. However, it is at its glorious best in summer when tables are laid in an exquisite garden setting. Dishes, such as Chef Éric Fréchon’s macaroni stuffed with black truffle, artichoke and duck foie gras, gratinée with aged Parmesan are exquisite. There’s a dress code: Elegant dress. Wearing a jacket is not compulsory but remains highly recommended. Pets are not allowed.

Mokonuts

Closed on Saturdays & Sundays, Mokonuts is a Middle Eastern-inflected lunch and pastry shop run by Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem, the Japanese-Lebanese couple. With only about 12 tables lining both walls and an open kitchen in the back, there are generally only three starters and two mains to choose from. Try fish topped with artichokes and crushed potatoes or moist chicken served with fresh greens, hibiscus iced tea, and a honey, lemon, and thyme infusion, halva cake and Moko’s magnificent cookies.

Hakuba Paris

This is as Japanese as it can get -Tsukubai stone and bamboo fountain, flowing water, dark woods that remind one of Japanese forest.There’s Omakase (literally, I’ll leave it up to you) menu including broths, sushi, raw or caramelised fish, soba, finger lime, a myriad of ingredients. Hakuba is expensive but it is not worth missing the signature Grilled rock red mullet on binchotan.

Clown Bar

Clown Bar is a place to see, be seen and eat incredible food. Housed in a historical building, Clown Bar has been around since 1902. Why the clown? Because the interior is decorated with Belle Epoque tiles depicting clowns. The food? It is in tune with modern French dining, there’s foie gras but so do Japanese and other international influences. And well, they also serve brains (yes, animal brain) floating in a dashi with a dash of soy, ginger, and yuzu.

Substance

Chef Matthias Marc, a semi-finalist in French TV's Top Chef 2021, serves a set menu adhering to the mantra of short supply chains and what-is-in-season. His plant-dominated signature style includes green asparagus, wild garlic and lemon balm, fresh peas, passion fruit and pepper. Of course, there’s smoked duck and arctic char. Those with a sweet tooth, order strawberry/rhubarb/pine dessert with its fine ribbon of meringue.