The World Is Going Crazy Over Fireflies

The Photinus carolinus species of firefly has just a few weeks every summer to flash their bioluminescent lights and mate. America’s most-visited national park is home to 19 different firefly species. The beetles may have gotten too good at their job. These days, their rare display is also attracting tourists by the thousands, who queue up for limited tours and compete for ideal photo spots to capture nature at its most magical. A little rain wasn’t going to stand in the way of Kealey Linton and her 4-year-old daughter. The pair set off on a trip to Great Smoky Mountains National Park from their home in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend. Despite the wet forecast, their expectations for illumination were high. America’s most-visited national park is home to 19 different firefly species. Chief among them is Photinus carolinus, also known as the Smokies synchronous firefly, which produces dazzlingly coordinated displays that rival even the most extravagant Christmas light installation.

Fireflies generally only have a few weeks to shine once they become adults.

Linton and her daughter arrived just as the sun was setting. After an hour’s wait in the rain, they got their reward: Fireflies pulsing in sync, almost like a heartbeat. It brought Linton to tears. “Even my sleep-deprived, delirious 4-year-old was completely entranced,” she said. Nature-loving travelers from around the globe are bugging out over the fireflies, descending en masse on isolated stretches of the U.S. Their annual emergence in the Great Smoky Mountains has become so popular that campsites sell out months in advance. This year’s lottery to get parking spots for the park’s eight-night official viewing period, when activity was expected to peak, attracted more than 45,000 applicants. Only 960 slots were distributed. A four-night viewing event in June—priced at $325 a person per night—organized by a local biodiversity nonprofit also sold out. For those who miss out, nearby adventure park Anakeesta is building an attraction replicating the experience. “Firefly season is one of our busiest times,” said Vesna Plakanis, co-owner of A Walk in the Woods. The Gatlinburg, Tenn., company offers special viewing tours and backpacking trips in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “We’re constantly having to add more dates,” she said. Those lucky enough to score a coveted slot or campsite don’t take the opportunity lightly. Nighttime photography enthusiast Tim Reaves scouts out potential vantage points before the sun goes down to ensure he can get the best shot possible. Come nightfall, capturing the lightning bugs during the few hours they appear each evening takes stamina and perseverance.

Tim Reaves is a nighttime photography enthusiast, work that requires a good eye—and stamina.

“Bug spray repels them like it repels any other insect, so you just have to kind of hope that you don’t get eaten alive,” Reaves said. In South Carolina, where the bugs appear around Congaree National Park, business leaders and regional planners are looking into ways to optimize the season beyond its viewing lottery. But plans based on a natural phenomenon that changes year to year based on temperature, rainfall and other environmental factors can, unsurprisingly, go awry. Peggy and Ken Butler were forewarned. In 2012, a team of researchers investigating reports of synchronous fireflies stayed at their bed-and-breakfast in Kellettville, Pa., a small community surrounded by Allegheny National Forest. When the team found the bugs, they gave the Butlers two options. “You can ignore it and go on with your lives, and we will keep the sites secret,” Peggy Butler recalled the researchers warning. “But if you decide to do something like a festival or tours, you need to educate yourselves and be prepared because the world will come to your door.” The pair organized the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival. Within three years, they had around 1,000 people show up for a tour in a single night. “It was just an absolute disaster,” Peggy Butler said. “We couldn’t control the crowds anymore.” A ticket policy followed. So did visitors from every continent except Antarctica.

At the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, tours go to different parts of the forest each year so they don’t overwhelm the bugs.