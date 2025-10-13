Travel Tips: Direct versus connecting flights; which is the better option?

Will you fly 12 hours on a nonstop flight? Or do you prefer shorter-duration connecting flights? The direct versus connecting flight debate has been raging for a long time, with both options having their loyalists. In some cases, there are no direct flights, leaving passengers with only connecting-flight options, but on most routes, passengers can choose between direct and connecting flights, both with their own pros and cons. Direct versus connecting flights: which is the better option?(Canva.com)

The choice between nonstop and connecting flights depends on various factors, including personal preferences. Here’s a quick look at the advantages of both options and airlines with the best layover/stopover programs.

Pros of choosing a direct flight: Direct flights are convenient, faster, with no hassle of extra security checks and walking endlessly from one terminal/gate to another. Direct flights are the best for those travelling with children and the elderly. Plus, a nonstop flight ensures you arrive on schedule without worrying about delays during connections or missed connections. It is not always talked of, but long-haul flights (generally defined as a flight longer than 6-7 hours) are typically operated on wide-body aircraft, for example, Boeing 777 or Airbus A350, that offer more space for cargo and passengers, enhanced safety features and stability in the air.

Pros of choosing a connecting flight: Sometimes, a long-haul flight can be very tiring. For example, a non-stop 16-hour Doha (Qatar) to Dallas (USA) flight can be back-breaking, especially for economy-class passengers. Breaking a journey can offer physical respite. If saving money is your priority, opt for connecting flights; they are often cheaper. Direct flights are not always an option for not-so-common routes or destinations. Adding a layover might add more available flight options, both in terms of timing and airlines.

Advantages of long layovers in connecting flights: Not all long layovers are bad. If you want to add an extra adventure during your journey from home to your final destination, you can turn layovers into stopover holidays. Several airlines offer stopover/layover programs (see below) that could include city tours for short layovers, and stays, as well as discounted accommodation for longer layovers. These programs vary from one airline to another, so check the official website of the airline for exact details. Here are some of the airlines offering exciting stopover packages.

Airlines with the best layover/stopover programs:

Air Portugal: TAP Air Portugal’s Portugal Stopover Program has been recognised as the best by Global Traveller magazine for six years in a row. With this plan, you can plan a stopover of 10 days to explore Lisbon or Porto without adding any extra airfare costs. Turkish Airlines: Turkish Airlines’ Stopover in Istanbul program is available to those with at least a 20-hour layover in Istanbul. If your layover is between 6 and 24 hours, you can choose the free TourIstanbul excursion. You cannot combine both offers. Qatar Airways: Qatar Airways provides stopover packages with luxury hotel stays starting at $14 for a one-night stay in a four-star hotel. Singapore Airlines: Singapore Airlines’ Holiday Before a Holiday program offers a Singapore Stopover Holiday package at discounted rates for those with a layover of more than 24 hours. For those with at least 5.5 hours between flights, the airline even provides a complimentary Singapore tour. Etihad Airways: You can choose from three stopover durations with Etihad: 24, 48, or 72 hours in Abu Dhabi. The program includes a 24/7 flexible check-in and check-out policy. Etihad offers up to two free hotel nights at select properties in Abu Dhabi, with no added cost to your flight. Emirates: If you're flying Emirates, you can utilise the Dubai Connect service for a free hotel booking, with meals and airport transfers included. To qualify for Dubai Connect, your stopover time must be between 8 and 26 hours for economy or premium economy bookings and 6 and 26 hours for first- or business-class bookings. Saudia: Saudia’s stopover program is tailored for layovers lasting 12 hours or more - you can stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 4 days (96 hours). The transit visa, valid for 90 days from the issue date, is single-use and non-extendable.

Travel tips for connecting flights:

Book flights on a single ticket where possible, as this means the airline is responsible for missed connections and smooth luggage transfers.

•Fly with a single airline or within an airline alliance for both legs of your journey. This simplifies the process and increases the likelihood of support.

If your first flight is delayed by a few minutes, the airline may arrange for the connecting flight to wait before closing the gates. Otherwise, passengers will be re-booked onto later flights and may be entitled to compensation.

Avoid last-minute bookings and tight connections by building a buffer within your schedule to account for potential delays.

A transit visa may be required for your flight connection, depending on where you are, your nationality, how long your layover is, and your final destination. Check the rules for the country you’re connecting in for details.

Use flight search engines to explore airlines that offer stopover programs. You can book through the airline’s website or by contacting customer service.

(Source: skyscanner.co.in)