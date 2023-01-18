Turkey travel alert: Tips on taking a cruise along the Turquoise Coast

As the sun sets over the horizon, the sky turns a deep shade of orange and pink, the wind picks up and the waves lap against the sides of the boat and if you are on a cruise along the Turquoise Coast, you will see a spectacular and stunning stretch of coastline that spans the Mediterranean Sea from Turkey to Morocco. The Turquoise Coast is known for its crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches.

It is a paradise for those seeking to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature and as you take in the view, you can’t help but marvel at the sheer beauty of the region. The cruise begins in the city of Istanbul, Turkey.

The city is a bustling metropolis with a rich history and culture and as you make your way through the busy streets, it is easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of the city. Take a brief detour to visit the famous Blue Mosque, a stunning example of Islamic architecture, then make your way to the port of Marmaris, Turkey.

Here, board a cruise ship and begin your journey along the Turquoise Coast. As the ship sails away from the port, you can’t help but be mesmerized by the stunning scenery where the Mediterranean Sea is a deep turquoise hue and the sky is a brilliant blue.

The first stop on the cruise will be the Greek island of Rhodes where you can take a tour of the ancient city, which is full of history and culture. Visit the Acropolis, an ancient citadel and the Temple of Apollo, a beautiful temple dedicated to the Greek god of sun and light.

The next stop on the cruise will be the Turkish port of Bodrum where tourists can explore the ancient ruins of the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. You can also take a tour of the Grand Bazaar, a bustling marketplace filled with souvenirs and trinkets.

The final stop on the cruise will be the Moroccan port of Tangier where you can explore the city’s winding streets and vibrant markets. Also, take a tour of the Kasbah, a stunning fortress overlooking the city.

As the cruise comes to an end, you can’t help but feel a sense of awe and wonder as the Turquoise Coast is truly a magical place. From the bustling cities of Istanbul and Marmaris to the ancient ruins of Rhodes and the vibrant markets of Tangier, it has something to offer everyone.

Taking a cruise along the Turquoise Coast is an experience that tourists can never forget. Travellers may have seen some of the most beautiful places in the world and experienced the culture and history of the region but taking a cruise along the Turquoise Coast is an unforgettable journey that one will cherish for years to come.