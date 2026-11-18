Standardized test scores in the U.S. and many advanced countries have declined since the mid-2010s. Between 2013 and 2024, U.S. eighth graders lost the equivalent of one grade in math and reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress on average, even as average public K-12 per pupil spending

Have smart phones made children dumber? So suggests a new study from Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research, which finds that student learning improved at schools with strict cell-phone bans.

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Have smart phones made children dumber? So suggests a new study from Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research, which finds that student learning improved at schools with strict cell-phone bans.

Standardized test scores in the U.S. and many advanced countries have declined since the mid-2010s. Between 2013 and 2024, U.S. eighth graders lost the equivalent of one grade in math and reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress on average, even as average public K-12 per pupil spending increased by nearly two-thirds.

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One suspected culprit is distractions from cell phones. It’s hard to pay attention to a teacher when you’re scrolling social media. But how to disentangle the effect of cell phones from such factors as relaxed academic standards and reduced school discipline?

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The Harvard study is the first to examine the effects of strict cell-phone bans at the student-level nationwide. Researchers tracked some three million students between the 2021 and 2025 school years. They compared student achievement at schools that required cell phones to be stored in lockable pouches with those at similar schools without hard and fast bans.

Students at schools with bans showed more learning growth in math and reading—roughly the equivalent of one to two weeks of additional learning per year. This may seem small, but it’s equal to half of the annual decline in achievement before the pandemic. Learning losses accrue over time, so it’s unreasonable to expect them to reverse in a year or two.

Nearly all states have restricted cell-phone use in schools to some extent. The hope is that bans will reduce learning losses and help reverse them with time, even if they aren’t a silver bullet. Tablets in classrooms can also be distractions. Kids are spending more time after school on social media, which means less on academics and reading for pleasure.

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A long list of other causes may also contribute to learning decline. But the Harvard study is an instructive reminder that education policies matter more than mere spending.