Wondering how to clean your air fryer without damaging it? Follow these easy cleaning tips and find out why glass bowls make the job easier

An air fryer that is not cleaned properly does two things: it starts smoking from built-up grease residue, and it slowly loses cooking performance as leftover oil affects airflow and heat distribution. The good news is that cleaning one properly takes a few minutes, not a deep-cleaning session, regardless of whether your basket is glass, ceramic or non-stick.
Quick Answers
|Question
|Short Answer
|How often should I clean an air fryer?
|After every use for the bowl and tray, with a deeper clean of the interior heating chamber every few weeks.
|Can I put the bowl in the dishwasher?
|Glass and stainless steel components generally are dishwasher safe; check the specific manufacturer's instructions, especially for coated non-stick baskets.
|What causes the burning smell?
|Usually leftover grease or food residue overheating on a subsequent use, not a fault with the appliance itself.
|Can I use steel wool or abrasive scrubbers?
|Not on coated non-stick or ceramic surfaces, since this scratches the coating. Fine on uncoated glass or stainless steel.
|Do I need special cleaning products?
|No. Standard dish soap and warm water handle the great majority of air fryer cleaning.
|Is the base unit with the heating element dishwasher or water safe?
|No, the base housing the heating element and motor should never be submerged or put in a dishwasher.
|Why does my air fryer smell even after cleaning the bowl?
|Residue often builds up in the heating element area or fan, not just the visible bowl and tray.
The Basic Cleaning Routine (Any Material)
- Unplug and let it cool completely before cleaning, for both safety and to avoid thermal shock to a glass bowl.
- Remove the bowl, crisper tray and any lid or lift-out components.
- Wash with warm water and standard dish soap, using a soft sponge for coated surfaces or a slightly more abrasive sponge for uncoated glass or stainless steel if residue is stuck on.
- Wipe the interior heating chamber and base with a damp (not wet) cloth, since this part should not be submerged in water.
- Dry everything fully before reassembling, particularly around any electrical connections in the base unit.
Cleaning by Material
Non-Stick (PTFE-Coated) Baskets
Use a soft sponge and avoid abrasive scrubbers or metal utensils entirely, since both accelerate coating wear. Stuck-on residue should be soaked in warm soapy water for a few minutes rather than scrubbed off aggressively. Once a coating starts visibly flaking or scratching, it is a sign of wear, not something to scrub through, and continued heavy use of a damaged coating is where the safety questions covered in are air fryer coatings safe: PFAS, PTFE and PFOA explained become most relevant.
Ceramic-Coated Baskets{{/usCountry}}
Use a soft sponge and avoid abrasive scrubbers or metal utensils entirely, since both accelerate coating wear. Stuck-on residue should be soaked in warm soapy water for a few minutes rather than scrubbed off aggressively. Once a coating starts visibly flaking or scratching, it is a sign of wear, not something to scrub through, and continued heavy use of a damaged coating is where the safety questions covered in are air fryer coatings safe: PFAS, PTFE and PFOA explained become most relevant.
Ceramic-Coated Baskets{{/usCountry}}
Similar care to non-stick: soft sponge, no metal utensils or abrasive pads, and a soak for stubborn residue rather than aggressive scrubbing. Ceramic coatings are somewhat more scratch-resistant than PTFE but are not scratch-proof.
Glass Bowls (Uncoated)
This is where glass has a genuine, practical advantage. Because there is no coating to protect, you can use a slightly more abrasive sponge or a baking-soda paste on stuck-on residue without worrying about scratching away a protective layer, since the glass itself is the cooking surface. Most glass air fryer bowls, including EDT's LUMA, are also dishwasher safe per the manufacturer, which removes hand-washing from the routine entirely for that component. Full details on LUMA's specific bowl construction and care are in the LUMA air fryer guide.
Dealing With Smoke and Burning Smells
A burning smell during use almost always comes from leftover oil or food particles from a previous session, heating up again rather than a defect in the appliance. If this happens:
- Stop the current cooking cycle and let the unit cool
- Remove and thoroughly clean the bowl, tray and any visible residue in the chamber
- Check the underside of the heating element area, where splattered oil commonly collects unnoticed
- Run one empty cycle at a moderate temperature for a few minutes after cleaning, to burn off any remaining trace residue, in a well-ventilated space
If the smell persists after a thorough clean, it is worth checking the manufacturer's troubleshooting guidance or contacting support, since a persistent smell despite proper cleaning can occasionally indicate a component issue rather than residue.
Deep Cleaning the Interior Chamber
Every few weeks, depending on how often you cook with the appliance, go beyond the removable bowl and tray:
- Wipe the interior walls and heating element area with a damp cloth, taking care to avoid the element itself if it is exposed
- Check the fan and air vents for accumulated grease, using a soft brush or cotton swab for tight spaces
- Clean the exterior housing with a damp cloth and mild soap, avoiding excess water near any vents or the power connection
Preventing Buildup in the First Place
- Use the bowl's crisper tray or rack as intended, so excess oil drips away from food rather than pooling underneath it
- Avoid overloading the bowl, since overflow is a common cause of splatter reaching the interior chamber
- Line the bottom of the bowl with a small amount of water or a compatible liner for particularly greasy foods, if your model's manufacturer recommends this, to make post-cook cleanup easier
- Clean after every use rather than letting residue sit and harden over multiple sessions