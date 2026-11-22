You’re likely to have your own painful feelings: sadness, disappointment, concern, and for many, guilt. To help your adult child (and your grandchildren) through this

When you learn that your child is divorcing, it often leaves you shaken. Even if you saw it coming, you may wonder whether you could have done something to prevent it. More painfully, your son or daughter is experiencing loss, grief and a sense of failure—even if everybody agrees it’s the right thing to do.

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When you learn that your child is divorcing, it often leaves you shaken. Even if you saw it coming, you may wonder whether you could have done something to prevent it. More painfully, your son or daughter is experiencing loss, grief and a sense of failure—even if everybody agrees it’s the right thing to do.

You’re likely to have your own painful feelings: sadness, disappointment, concern, and for many, guilt. To help your adult child (and your grandchildren) through this trauma, here are some tips that therapists suggest for coping and helping.

Wrestle with your guilt

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Often when parents see a child’s marriage go awry, they blame themselves. Maybe they are divorced themselves, and so fear they may have presented an unhealthy model for a love relationship.

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Often parents are too hard on themselves, says New York psychotherapist Matt Lundquist, but sometimes they do bear some responsibility, and they should acknowledge it. “Perhaps reach out to your child and offer some reflection and some contrition and some warmth,” he suggests. “You might say, ‘I understand you’re going through a difficult time. I think I may myself have contributed to that in some ways. If it would be meaningful to talk about that with me now or at some future point, I’m happy to do that.’ ”

Lundquist cautions that you shouldn’t do this to assuage any guilt you may feel but as a means of accepting some responsibility and helping your child.

Express wholehearted support

It is natural when you first hear of a child’s divorcing that you want to fix it, but you need to recognize that your child has likely come to this decision only after considerable thought, attempts to make things better, negotiation and pain. Or even worse, the decision was thrust upon him or her by an unyielding partner.

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“They see it as a failure, and they feel horrible about it,” says Ackerman Institute couples therapist Gloria Lopez-Henriquez. “If you start asking how this happened…or why don’t you go for couples therapy, they will feel overwhelmed.”

Skip the questions and advice, she says. “Just say ‘I’ll be here for you, and you can tell me anything.’ ”

Ask what your child needs

There are so many ways to put your foot wrong with your child. For example, when he or she is reviling their soon-to-be ex-spouse, what to do? Check it out with your child, says Boca Raton, Fla., psychotherapist Marni Feuerman. She suggests asking, for instance, “Do you want me to pile on or do you just want me to stay a little more neutral or kind of talk you down?”

Declare your loyalty

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Many parents worry about friction with their in-law counterparts and possible loss of access to their grandchildren if there are custody disputes. Or if you have strong relationships with your child’s in-laws, you may struggle with divided loyalties. Maybe you feel your own child is at fault for the marriage’s ending.

Nevertheless, experts agree that, with rare exceptions, your first loyalty is to your child.

There may come a time later when you can resume these other relationships in some way, but for now, you must stand with your child.

Be there for your grandchildren

Your grandchildren are going through a tough and confusing time, confused about why their parents don’t live together anymore, or why routines are different.

Lopez-Henriquez recommends you be with them physically as much as possible, providing stability and a haven. If you live nearby, volunteer to take care of them, invite them to your house. Coming from a two-parent house to a one-parent house, she says, they’re going to be tired and cranky. They’ll need warmth and soothing.

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Wherever you live, be in close touch, and be an active listener. A young child may not be capable of articulating certain thoughts to a parent. So if you hear a 4-year-old say Daddy is bad because he sent Mommy away, tell your adult child what his little one is expressing.

On the other hand, if a 10-year-old confides in you, don’t break confidentiality. Ask whether that’s something he or she would like their parent to know. With permission, you can be a helpful intermediary. “They may be telling you,” she says, “because they are afraid to tell their parent directly.”

You can’t make this passage easy, but you can be a force for good. And this upheaval might present an opportunity to strengthen your family relationships.

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