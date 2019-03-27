Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ghatal constituency is under Trinamool leader and actor Dev

Ghatal Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal was created in 2006 out of the Panskura parliamentary constituency under the orders of the Delimitation Commission.

One of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the eastern state, Ghatal was a Communist Party of India(Marxist) stronghold and veteran leaders Geeta Mukherjee and Gurudas Dasgupta held it for decades. Gurudas Dasgupta had lost the by-election in 2000 to Trinamool Congress’ Bikram Sarkar but won the next contest in 2004 and retained the seat till 2014.

Popular Bengali actor Dev or Deepak Adhikari won the Lok Sabha election for the Trinamool Congress in 2014 . Dev has been fielded again by the ruling party for Lok Sabha election 2019.

Ghatal will vote during the sixth round of the seven-phase election on May 12. The result will be declared on May 23.

State: West Bengal

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ghatal

Polling date: May 12

Sitting MP, party: Deepak Adhikari, Trinamool

Winning margin in 2014: 260,891

Runner up name, party: Santosh Rana, CPI

Number of voters in 2014: 1,366,709

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84.86%

Number of women voters in 2014: 675,564

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,064

