Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gopalganj constituency in Bihar

In 2014, Janak Ram of the BJP defeated Dr Jyoti Bharti of the Congress by 2.86 lakh votes. More than 17,000 votes were cast in favour of Nota.

Updated: Apr 05, 2019 15:49 IST
Hindustan Times
Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat, one of the 40 in Bihar, comprises six assembly segments and is a reserved constituency.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23

Here is all you need to know about Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Gopalganj

State: Bihar

Date of polling: May 12

Sitting MP, Party: Janak Ram, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 2,86,936

Runner up name, party: Dr. Jyoti Bharti, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 9,03,583

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 54.67%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,622

Number of women voters: 456,852

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:49 IST

