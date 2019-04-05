Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gopalganj constituency in Bihar
In 2014, Janak Ram of the BJP defeated Dr Jyoti Bharti of the Congress by 2.86 lakh votes. More than 17,000 votes were cast in favour of Nota.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 05, 2019 15:49 IST
Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat, one of the 40 in Bihar, comprises six assembly segments and is a reserved constituency.
The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23
Here is all you need to know about Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Gopalganj
State: Bihar
Date of polling: May 12
Sitting MP, Party: Janak Ram, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 2,86,936
Runner up name, party: Dr. Jyoti Bharti, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 9,03,583
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 54.67%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,622
Number of women voters: 456,852
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:49 IST