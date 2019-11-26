Aim of varsity is not only to teach but also make students career-ready: LU V-C

lucknow

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:15 IST

In its centenary year, the Lucknow University (LU) is ready to arm students with comprehensive knowledge about the various professions they could pursue by establishing a department of career guidance and counselling. Not only that, the varsity is also establishing a centre of happiness and wellness.

Making a formal announcement about the career guidance department, vice-chancellor SK Shukla kick-started the year-long celebrations planned to mark the 100-year milestone of the university.

Speaking at a centenary year celebration event organised on Monday, he said, “The aim of the university is not only to teach students but also to make them career-ready. For this, we have decided to set up a new department of career guidance.”

He said the department would work on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, taking assistance from private institutes working in the field of career counselling. “Students will not be charged anything for using the resources of this department,” said the V-C.

Officials said the proposal for setting up the new department would be discussed at the next meeting of the executive council scheduled later this week. They said that the department would help facilitate “careers by choice, not chance”.

“This will be done by fine-tuning their educational and career-related choices on the basis of their aptitude, interest, talent and aspirations. Data from the department (such as the number of students availing the facility, getting jobs, etc) will be recorded to ensure that it is instrumental in providing suitable career options to students,” said Shukla.

He said the department would also provide updated information about educational courses, scholarships, fellowships and career choices available both in the country and abroad. “It will facilitate internships and give students industry exposure too,” said the V-C.

The vice-chancellor also announced the plan to set up a centre of happiness and wellness at the university, where counsellors would advise both teachers and students about the ways in which they can stay happy.

“The centre will aim at reducing the stress level among the staff and the students. A proposal for setting up this centre will also be put forward to the executive council at the meeting this week,” said Shukla.