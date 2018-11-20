‘Drones’ the way UP police maintain law and order

The popularity of drones in the state is growing with each passing day, so much so that the administrative and police departments have adopted the flying machines to deal with law and order problems.

According to officials, drones are being used in dealing with situations like riots, religious processions and in managing crowds. Some months back police used drones to search packs of dogs that were attacking people in Sitapur. The district administration of Kasganj used drones to keep vigil following communal tensions there in January this year.

Also, some entrepreneurs have based their start-up ideas on the capabilities of drones and are working on models to supply food, tools and emergency medicines. A Lucknow based start-up has reportedly partnered with IIT-Kanpur to devise an improved method to deliver food using drones.

The fancy for drones has attracted some technology companies, who are also planning to use drones in the agriculture sector, sources said.

“The agriculture sector has a huge potential for drone market. Farmers can use them to collect atmospheric data, look after irrigation and pesticide spray etc for better farming,” said Mashahiko Takahashi, a representative of a Japanese Agri-tech company that presented its products during the ‘Kisan Kumbh’ that was organised in Lucknow last month.

Takashi’s firm provide several technologies including drones that can be used by farmers.

Along with agriculture, infrastructure, mining, insurance, energy and utilities, media and entertainment are the leading sectors where drone-based applications are being explored in India, as per a Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) report.

The reports further states that currently drone technology is being explored most in infrastructure sector (45.2%) followed by agriculture (32.4%).

In infrastructure, aerial surveillance and pictures from drone cameras are not only used to keep a tab on construction but also in its management.

Ravi Gupta’s expertise in flying model planes were used by the UP irrigation department to monitor the cleaning of irrigation canals in Pratapgarh and nearby areas.

REGULATIONS FROM DEC 1

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to put in regulations for the use of drones across the country from December 1. As per a press release, the DGCA has called drones Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). The DGCA has segregated these RPAS into five categories based on their weight.

As per the regulations, operator of civil drones will need to get a permit from the DGCA. There are exceptions for ‘nano’ and ‘micro’ drones flying below the height of 200 ft. However, the operators will have to inform the nearest police station about their flying operations. Drones used by government bodies have also been given similar exceptions.

The regulation mandates users of heavier drones to register their drones with DGCA and themselves as operators. The operator should also be an adult and have passed class 10th English examination. Operators of bigger drone will have to get training from DGCA and get a flying licence valid for five years.

Operators can only fly drones without any animal or human as payload, keeping the drone always in the line of sight, as per the regulations. The regulation also mandates that drones are flown during daytime only. Flying drones in or over high security zones, military bases and near international borders is strictly prohibited.

EMPOWERING POLICE

The new guidelines will not only streamline the use of drones but also empower police to take action against those who violate norms. Till now, the ambiguity of what is an offence and otherwise in terms of flying drones have prevented police from taking action in case of violation. “With the implementation of guidelines, it will become easier to identify a drone-related offence and empower police to take action against the accused,” said DGP UP Om Prakash Singh.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:27 IST