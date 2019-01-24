Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth visits Kumbh, wishes stronger ties with India

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth visited Kumbh Mela and took a dip in the Ganga on Thursday and wished for stronger ties with India.

Accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth, Jugnauth led a 25-member delegation from Mauritius visited Sangam, the Bade Hanuman temple and Kumbh’s newly developed integrated command and control centre in Prayagraj.

They also paid obeisance to the sacred Akshayvat, the immortal banyan tree located inside the Akbar Fort.

They offered prayers at the Sangam nose and took a dip in the holy waters.

He thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him as a chief guest of the 15th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi.

Jugnauth appreciated the arrangements made for the Kumbh mela and said coming to Prayagraj after Varanasi was a unique spiritual experience for him, his wife and the delegation.

At Bade Hanuman Temple, he and his wife performed aarti in the presence of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP).

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 17:22 IST