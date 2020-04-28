e-paper
No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy chief minister

In a major relief to parents, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday directed all private schools across Uttar Pradesh not to hike fees in this academic session in view of the lockdown.

lucknow Updated: Apr 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
If schools have collected increased fees from parents in this session, the surplus amount has to be adjusted in the next month fees.
         

In a major relief to parents, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday directed all private schools across Uttar Pradesh not to hike fees in this academic session in view of the lockdown. The decision was taken in a meeting with secondary education department officials.

“All schools in the state affiliated to CBSE, ICSE or UP Board will not be allowed to increase fees for the academic session 2020-21. The schools will only be allowed to charge fees which were applicable in the year 2019-20,” said Sharma.

He said, “If schools have collected increased fees from parents in this session, the surplus amount should be adjusted in the next month fees.”

Principal secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla has communicated the decision taken by deputy chief minister to all district magistrates and director, secondary education, deputy chief minister said.

The decision has been taken in the interest of parents facing monetary problems amid lockdown, said Sharma.

Sharma said lockdown has adversely impacted life of several parents. “From pay cuts to less income, lockdown has impacted life in a big way. Under these circumstances parents are finding it difficult to pay fees. Considering all of this it was decided that schools in Uttar Pradesh should not hike fees,” said the deputy chief minister.

In Lucknow, a number of schools have announced not to increase fees this year.

Study Hall has already sent message to parents that the school was not increasing fee.

GD Goenka Public school has also taken similar decision, said chairman Sarvesh Goel.

The management of St Teresa’s Day School announced that it will charge old fees from parents, said principal Peter Fanthome Junior. He said parents were informed via WhatsApp message. Christ Church College principal Rakesh Chattree said their teachers have agreed to work on old scale so students will not be taxed.

