Happy Holi 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Quotes to celebrate the festival of colour

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:44 IST

Holi is round the corner and people are excited to celebrate the festival of colours. This year, people across India will observe the festival on March 10, Tuesday.

Holi welcomes the season of spring and hails the win of good over evil. Although primarily a Hindu festival, it has been widely accepted in other religions as well.

A day dedicated to happiness and harmony, Holi involves merry-making and eating delicacies such as gujiya and thandai. The festival is characterized by people taking to the streets to play with colours among friends and families.

Holi is celebrated in varied forms throughout the country. While in Vrindavan and neighbouring areas, people engage in ‘Lath Mar’ Holi, people in Bengal participate in ‘Dol Utsob’.

Wishes for Holi 2020

• With the hope that your life is framed with all the colours of the rainbow, sending out the happiest colours to you. Happy Holi!

• Colour your mind with positivism and happiness! Happy Holi!

• Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long

• If you don’t mind, let’s play Holi

• May this Holi usher in colours of happiness in your life

• Holi is the appropriate time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!

• Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

• It’s Holi. Wash away your worries with the festival of colours.

• Make a splash this Holi to spread cheer and joy all around.

• Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

• Have a colourful and joyous Holi this year!

• May the hues of love colour your life this Holi!

• Colour up your canvas with the colours of Holi

• Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. So sending you all the love from my side.

• May you succeed in renewing friendship and expressing heartiest love this Holi.

