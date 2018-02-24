Potted plants to orange gujiyas: 5 colourful gifts to buy this Holi

If you are invited to a Holi party on March 2 and are wondering what gift to take for your hosts, here are some unique ideas. Add colours to your gifting options on the festival of colours by getting a green plant, a gold coin or orange sweets like gujiya. Think out of the box with these colourful suggestions:

*Green: As the colour green signifies peace and harmony, how about getting a potted plant or terrarium as a gift? Plants make a perfect gift for various occasions as gifting your loved ones with plants spreads positive energy and improves the quality of air in a home.

*Yellow: In India, gifting gold jewellery and idols is considered auspicious for celebratory occasions. The colour yellow signifies piousness and gifting something as precious as gold in an earring or a gold coin has an intrinsic value.

The colour green signifies peace, harmony and prosperity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* Orange: Every festival or occasion is incomplete without sweets. Gifting sweets has always been the benchmark of Indian tradition, especially during festivals. Get your loved ones sweets and savouries like malpuas, gujiyas, motichoor ladoos and more.

* Blue: As the colour blue signifies calm, gift your friend or a family member a travel gift card. Gift a travel experience which can last for a day, a week or more.

Get your loved ones sweets and savouries like malpuas, gujiyas, motichoor ladoos and more. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

*Red: The colour red reflects love and fertility. Look for gifts such as red-coloured clothes or attractive home decor pieces like candle holders, canvas painting, and flowers that can change the overall look and feel of a home.

– Inputs from Sunil Gupta, founder at exportersIndia.com, and Vishwavijay Singh, co-Founder at salebhai.com.

