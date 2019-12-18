These benefits of vitamin E make it a no less than a magic potion

more-lifestyle

Every now and then we see the market flooded with products promising soft glowing skin. But do all of them deliver what their advertisements and packaging say? Experts have time and again stated that Vitamin E is high on antioxidants that strengthens immunity, reduces cell damage and helps fight free-radical injury. They help prevent the skin from UVB damage, lock the moisture of the skin and make healing of imperfections such as marks and scars faster. Beauty experts, Dr Simal Soin and Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta break down the Vitamin E formula.

Add Vitamin E to daily rituals

The simplest and safest way to add Vitamin E in your skin care routine is by having a balanced diet rich in this vitamin. There is a list of food items rich in vitamin E such as vegetable oils, almonds, peanuts, blackberries, wheat germ oil, avocados etc. Vitamin E can be supplemented by choosing skin care products with essentially this ingredient. Serums/oils/moisturisers with vitamin E have been known to deeply moisturise the skin and reduce the possibility of cell damage that causes wrinkles, fine lines, hence making the skin look clearer, supple and younger. In conjunction to this, one should use sunscreens, moisturisers and if need be, oral supplements only after consulting with a doctor.

Is Vitamin E beneficial?

As long as the form of Vitamin E is stable (ferulic acid is often added to Vitamin E and Vitamin C formulations to inhibit photoaging and UV damage too), they can prove just as beneficial as any other product. Read the label. The most common label is tocopherol, which is the only natural form of the vitamin that meets our needs.

Make it at home

Almond Oil + Vitamin E: Combine two capsules of Vitamin E with three teaspoons of almond oil. Mix well and apply on face to diminish marks and hydrate your skin. Do this at night so that your skin has time to absorb it well.

Apply undiluted Vitamin E oil in winters. We all have dry patches and it just heals itchy, rough, and tight skin. In fact, applying it straight to the scalp or the ends of your hair will only make things better. Since Vitamin E is fat-soluble, it penetrates faster and can actually help get rid of mild fungal infections or just make your hair straighter and much more nourished.

For your hair: Take 2 teaspoons each of pure vitamin E oil, 2 tablespoons of Jojoba oil and 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Beat them together till get you a fluffy gel pack. This will get rid of scalp infections, unclog hair follicles and moisturise your strands too. Keep it on for 30-45 minutes and wash it off with a sulfate-free shampoo.

