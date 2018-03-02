A pointless remake: Death Wish review by Rashid Irani
The original offered a layered take on vigilante justice. This remake offers just lip service and is, overall, not even sporadically interesting.movie reviews Updated: Mar 02, 2018 17:31 IST
- Direction: Eli Roth
- Actors: Bruce Willis, Elisabeth Shue
- Rating: *
The original Death Wish became a cause célèbre for its take on vigilante justice, in 1974.
This time around, Die Hard action icon Bruce Willis takes on the role of the grief-stricken surgeon seeking vengeance against the criminals who brutalised his family in their suburban Chicago home.
But rather than acting as social commentary, the remake merely exploits the overarching theme of crime and punishment to unleash more violence and death.
The script offers little by way of character development, preferring instead to pay lip service to concerns about gun culture and the validity of ‘purposeful’ vigilantism.
Age hasn’t exactly treated Bruce Willis well but he manages to pull off the down-and-dirty stuff with conviction. Old-timer Elisabeth Shue is wasted in the role of his murdered wife.
Unlike the original, a cult classic, the new millennium Death Wish is not even sporadically interesting.