6-lane RoB to come up between Reay Road and Dockyard stations

6-lane RoB to come up between Reay Road and Dockyard stations

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:40 IST
The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL) will construct a six-lane road overbridge (RoB) between Reay Road and Dockyard railway stations. The bridge will have a width of 12 metres on both sides.

MRIDCL will undertake the construction and reconstruction work of 11 RoBs and one road underbridge (RuB) in the city.

Some of the work will include the construction of Tilak Bridge between Dadar and Matunga railway stations; RoBs at Ghatkopar, Byculla, Mahalaxmi, Currey Road and Lower Parel stations; RoB on Belasis Road between Mumbai Central and Grant Road stations. MRIDCL will also construct a road underbridge at Matunga Road railway station.

A cable-stayed RoB is also being constructed between Byculla and Sandhurst Road railway stations. The existing RoB between both the stations will also be reconstructed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 14 signed a memorandum Of understanding (MOU) with MRIDCL on the construction of the bridges in the city.

