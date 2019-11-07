Best schools in the city’s west

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:49 IST

Selecting a school for their children is possibly the most crucial decision parents make. The Hindustan Times Top Schools survey is an important tool to help them arrive at this choice.

It’s not easy, of course. Parents decide on a school after careful consideration of various factors: distance from home, fees, the institution’s academic record, its infrastructure, the quality of teachers and the support staff, children’s safety, curricular and co-curricular activities, etc. While earlier this would have been a limited but easy choice, it is not so now thanks to an explosion in the number of schools, curricula options, and the city’s evolving demographics.

It is with all these factors in mind that we are pleased to present the 2019 Hindustan Times Top Schools survey. Now in its 11th edition, the HT Top Schools survey is the most exhaustive, most credible study of the city’s best schools across 18 parameters that are judged with the most rigorous standards. The methodology (details provided below) has proved its efficacy since 2009, the year we launched our Top Schools list.

Over the years, we have incorporated suggestions from parents and schools to make the process more robust and demanding so that only the best make it to the top.

Each year, we list the top schools -- including international schools -- from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Apart from the rankings, we have short profiles of each of the schools that made it to the top of each zone. At the end of the rankings series, we will publish a few special pieces on the latest trends in school education and how they will impact your child. We hope you enjoy our series.

1. JAMNABAI NARSEE SCHOOL

JVPD scheme|www.jns.ac.in

History: The school was founded in 1971 by the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust that was established by Chatrabhuj Narsee, Pratap Narsee and Dharamshi Narsee.

Unique features: It was the first school that catered to the learning requirement of students at various levels. Remedial teaching is provided for those who are differently-abled. In the pre-school, the school has amalgamated the best practices from seven different teaching pedagogies.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, social engagement, cultural activities.

Board: ICSE, ISC, NIOS

Annual fees: ₹2.31L

Students: 4,200

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

The essence of the school is that of a nurturer. Parent-teacher relationship is strengthened by a collective effort towards the child’s holistic growth.

Zeenat Bhojabhoy, principal

2. RN PODAR SCHOOL

Jain Derasar Road, Santacruz (West)| rnpodarschool.com

History: The Podar group of schools was started in 1927, with Mahatma Gandhi as the first President of Anandilal Podar Trust. The new wing will start from April 2020.

Unique features: The school has been a pioneer in many respects, the first to integrate state-of-the-art tech, to pilot the Khan Academy and implement the flipped learning model. It has been a case study for initiating many new practices like Google for Education and for innovative practices by IIM- A.

Highest ratings: Teachers, selection process, academic rigour

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: ₹70,000- ₹2L depending on grade

Students: 3,000

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

Our school has differentiated itself by getting out of its comfort zone and being a catalyst for change. This has prompted us to set higher benchmarks for ourselves.

Avnita Bir, principal

3. ARYA VIDYA MANDIR, BANDRA WEST

St Cyril Road, Bandra (West) |www.avmschools.ac.in

History: The foundation of the school was laid in 1983. It was the brainchild of our first honorary secretary Jagdishchandra Malhotra. AVM is constantly evolving and adapting with the ever changing pace of technology.

Unique features: The school imparts modern methods of education based on a foundation of Vedic culture and Indian heritage. Allied to academic excellence, it encourages kids in extra-curricular activities which facilitate their development.

Highest ratings: Value for money, academic rigour, diversity.

Board: ICSE

Annual fees: ₹75,000

Students: 1,456 S

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

Over these 50 years we have provided education that promotes holistic development of students with Indian values as the foundation.

Jyoti Kumar, principal

4. BOMBAY SCOTTISH SCHOOL, MAHIM

Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim | https://bombayscottish.in/mahim/home.php

History: The school has its origin in 1847 when a small orphanage for girls was set up at Byculla. At a general meet of the Bombay Scottish Orphanage in 1867, the Bombay Scottish Orphanage Society was formed. It came to be housed in Mahim in 1878.

Unique features: Life skills education is not only part of the school timetable, but also integrated in all activities. Some of these sessions are conducted by experts.

Highest ratings: Teachers, selection process, value for money

Board: ICSE

Annual fees: ₹90,000

Students: 1,521

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

We aim to raise our students to become good humans and face life’s challenges with perseverance and faith in the Almighty.

Jane Kotian, principal

5. VASUDEV C WADHWA ARYA VIDYA MANDIR

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) | www.avmschools.ac.in

History: It is a part of the Arya Vidya Mandir Group.

Unique features: The school develops future-ready, successful individuals who are grounded in human values. It imparts the most modern and progressive methods of education based on a firm base of Vedic culture and Indian heritage. This perfect amalgamation makes the entire learning experience a unique and memorable one. The school plans programmes for students to equip them with skills for the 21st century.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, cultural activities, teachers.

Board: ICSE

Annual Fees: ₹75,000

Students: 1,640

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

We equip our students with values, emotional strengths and skills required to adapt to change. We nurture them to become constructive change makers.

Shobha Iyer, principal

6. CNM SCHOOL

Dadabhai Road, Vile Parle (West) | http://cnms.ac.in/

History: The school was the first English medium school started by SVKM in 1997. It was the dream project of Late Shri Mukeshbhai Patel. His mission was taken forward by Balwantrai Sheth and Vivek Vaidya.

Unique features: The school offers a STEAM-based curriculum for primary section which has been created in-house along with coding, which is a mandatory subject for Classes 5 to 8. Apart from regular curriculum,each child is taught musical instruments and emphasis is laid on sports.

Highest ratings: Educational philosophy, diversity, value for money

Board: ICSE/ISC

Annual fees: ₹1L

Students: 3,295

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

The school has adopted STEAM — a futuristic step towards building skills, reinforcing values, fostering a sense of security and promoting happiness among students.

Kavita Sanghvi,principal

6. THE BAI AVABAI FRAMJI PETIT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL

14, Union Park, Pali Hill, Bandra (West) | www.avabaipetitschool.com

History: The school was founded in 1913 as a boarding school for Parsi orphan girls. It has since been administered by a board of trustees, who in 1963, decided to welcome day scholars from all communities.

Unique features: The school is spread across 71/2 acres of lush green land. It strives to provide kids with a fulfilling educational journey, empowering each one with the readiness to face tomorrow’s challenges.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, teachers, diversity

Board: ICSE

Annual fees: ₹97,440

Students: 958

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1 (Pre-primary section) and 35:1 (Primary Secondary sections)

Children are our priority and change is a reality. We collaborate and are compassionate to make the school an enriching place.

Diana Marfatia, principal

8. BOMBAY CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Caesar Road, Amboli, Andheri West| http://bciswest.org/

History: Established in 1993, our school is a K-12 premier co-educational, English medium school known for its dynamic learning environment.

Unique features: The school is an ISO 9001:2015 certified school with a committed staff. It has successfully drafted and implemented the child protection policy to ensure the safety of all students. It focuses on social-emotional learning through well-structured programmes designed by experienced educators and psychologists.

Highest Ratings: Teachers, diversity, value for money

Board: IGCSE, SSC

Annual fees: Not disclosed

Students: 2,341

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Our goal is to create world graduates, who are able to express their potential, collaborate and be responsible decision-makers.

Nalini Nair, principal

9. SMT RAMDEVI SOBHRAJ BAJAJ ARYA VIDYA MANDIR SCHOOL

JVPD scheme | www.avmschools.ac.in

History: It all started off as a modest experiment five decades ago in 1970. The school was established in June 1989.

Unique features: The school amalgamates modern and progressive methods of education with Vedic culture and Indian heritage. Allied to its academic excellence, the school encourages students in extra-curricular activities and provides them with various opportunities to showcase and demonstrate their varied talents.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, life skills education, value for money.

Board: ICSE

Annual fees: ₹75,000

Students: 1,498

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

We orient our teaching styles and ensure exposure is given to kids to keep pace with the changing times, balancing intellectual and spiritual growth.

Alka Agrawal, principal

10. MANECKJI COOPER EDUCATION TRUST SCHOOL, SANTACRUZ WEST

Juhu Tara Road | www.maneckjicooperschool.org

History: The Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School was founded in 1959 as a co-educational English-medium school.

Unique features: The school creates a favourable condition for learning where teachers act as facilitators, moderators and performers to mould the character and shape the future of every child. The talents and abilities of each child is identified nurtured and encouraged so that he/she is able to reach greater heights.

Highest ratings: Teachers, selection process, value for money

Board: ICSE

Annual fees: Class 1 to 10 — ₹63,000 & Pre-primary – ₹84,000

Students: 1,800

Student-teacher ratio: 35:1

In each one of us there is a creative potential that needs to be discovered and used for a happier and a more productive life.

Kashmira Gundevia, principal

TOP INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN WEST ZONE

1. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra (W)

2. Oberoi International School, Goregaon (E)

3. École Mondiale World School, Juhu

4. Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Juhu

5. Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle (W)

6. Podar International School, Santacruz (W)

7. Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (E)

7. JBCN International School, Parel

9. SVKM JV Parekh International School, Vile Parle (W)

10. JBCN International School, Andheri (W)