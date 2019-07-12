Bombay high court dismisses MBBS aspirants’ petition against Maratha quota

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by a group of students aspiring to enrol in the MBBS course, against the Maharashtra government’s decision to implement reservation for the Maratha community in admissions to medical colleges from this year.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act of 2018 was amended to include a 16% reservation to the Maratha community, which has been the topic of multiple petitions by open category students.

A division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel dismissed the petition filed earlier this week, which argued that the SEBC Act came into force on November 30, 2018, while the admission process for MBBS and dental courses had started before that.

State counsel VA Thorat said it was a policy decision to implement the reservation in the admission process for the academic year of 2019-20.

“What’s worse is that we were not even allowed to explain our point of view and while dismissing the petition, the HC didn’t even give us a valid reason – for that we’ll have to wait for the final order. For the time being, we can only wait,” said a parent of a petitioner, on condition of anonymity.

The bench said it would pass a reasoned order later.

The petitioners and their parents are now hoping for a positive response from the Supreme Court (SC), where a separate petition has been filed by the non-governmental organisation Youth For Equality against the implementation of the quota.

“Our petition in SC challenges the HC’s judgement from June 27 on the validity of the SEBC Act and the SC has finally scheduled the matter for hearing,” Sudha Shenoy, a parent.

“We are really hopeful of a positive response [from the SC],” said Shenoy.

The special leave petition filed in the Supreme Court by the NGO Youth For Equality challenges this verdict by contending that the Maratha quota breaches the 50% ceiling on reservation fixed by the Apex Court itself.

Youth for Equality’s petition will be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 01:08 IST